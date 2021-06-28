1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Flexes Blown V8 with 700 HP, Costs Dodge Demon Money

Someone Took Photos of the ISS Transiting the Sun, Astronauts Were Outside

What may seem like a plainly restored Bel Air from a distance is a work of art once you get closer. At least when it comes to the paint job, which hides subtle pinstriping, splatter, and various shades of orange and red. It also sports hot-rod-style flames on the front fenders and doors, but you'll only see them from certain angles and lighting conditions. Definitely a cool and unique take on repainting a classic.But this Bel Air's exterior isn't just about a custom paint job and shiny chrome. The Tri-Five rides on a set of 15-inch Cragar wheels, with the rear rims wrapped in meaty tires. The latter aren't just for looks and the polished blower that pops out through the engine hood is a solid hint that this Bel Air needs serious grip.Whoever built this restomod went with a classy and restrained look inside the cabin. While the dashboard and the upper door panels are finished in body color, everything else is black. I'm a big fan of two-tone Bel Air interiors, but I have to admit this one's quite impressive despite the lack of flashy upholstery.The cabin is a nice place to spend time in thanks to a pair of modern, leather-wrapped front seats, a sports steering wheel, and a tilting steering column. It also features custom pedals and digital gauges nicely integrated into the old-school dashboard. Not too aggressive, not too mundane. Just perfect.But wait, there more! Remember the blower we talked about earlier? Well, it's not there as a showpiece. It rests on top of a GM Performance crate engine that displaced no fewer than 8.2 liters. The combo generates more than 700 horsepower and it can be further tweaked to deliver up to 1,000 horses.The mill also features fuel injection, aluminum cylinder heads, ceramic-coated exhaust headers, an aluminum radiator, and dual electric cooling fans. All told, it's a solid build that you can drive on public roads to the local drag strip for some quarter-mile fun. And it's safe to say that this Bel Air will run 10-second sprints effortlessly.The kind of car that you could win Concours awards with while also smoking the hottest muscle cars at the drag strip. Is this a cool package or what?It sure is, but as most flawless Bel Air builds, it costs quite a pretty penny. Available through Vanguard Motor Sales , this restomod comes with a $144,900 sticker. There's a "make offer" option on the company's eBay account, but I doubt it will go much lower than $140K.With that kind of money, you can buy a low-mileage Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which usually fetches $120,000 to $150,000 nowadays. Or you can add $20,000 to get the latest Porsche 911 GT3. Is this Bel Air worth it or would you rather buy a modern sports car instead? Let me know in the comments. But not before you hit the play button below and listen to that blown V8 roar.

