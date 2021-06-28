Ever Wondered How NASA Perseverance Rover Takes Selfies on Mars?

5 Bone Stock 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Does Quarter-Mile Runs, Almost Dips Into 11s

4 2021 Mustang Mach 1 GTA V Mod Looks Surprisingly Real, Interior Is Spot On

2 S550 Mustang Wants to Gap Feisty SN95, Mistakes Power Pole for Finish Line

1 2020 Shelby GT500 Is Out for Porsche 911 Turbo S Blood, Receives Killer Blow

More on this:

Unique Widebody 2019 Ford Mustang Tjin Edition Is Straight Outta SEMA

Does your driveway look sad without a slammed SEMA-worthy car parked menacingly close to your neighbor’s Subaru Forester? We reckon it might, which is why you should check out this one-of-a-kind Tjin Edition 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost. 32 photos



The



As far as the stance, there’s an Air Lift 3H fully adjustable air suspension with a Viair compressor, while the Ford Performance strut brace and Baer Grizzly brakes with billet six-piston calipers get honorable mentions.



Visually though, the first thing that strikes your retinas is that custom Electric Purple finish, followed by the



Inside, this bespoke Mustang is fitted with Recaro Sportster CS front seats featuring multi-point harnesses, a custom Kicker speaker system, carbon fiber dashboard trim, plus signatures by the builder of the car, and Mustang Formula D driver, Vaughn Gittin Jr.



According to the seller, this Mustang will sit low and “glow” while stationary and ride comfortably, once you’re on the move. Hopefully, it also packs enough of a punch performance-wise. Built for the 2018 SEMA Show, this unique Mustang is up for grabs through Hemmings , and there’s still plenty of time left for you to get the winning bid. The mods are, of course, numerous and consist of an upgraded 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, some aero stuff, a few changes to the chassis, and more. Let’s start with the engine first.The four-cylinder turbocharged unit with its mere 310 hp (314 PS) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque now rocks a larger BorgWarner high-performance turbo and intercooler piping system courtesy of Full-Race Motorsport. We don’t have an exact number, but it’s definitely more powerful than stock. It’s also got the factory Getrag MT82 six-speed manual gearbox, working alongside a Ford Performance shifter.As far as the stance, there’s an Air Lift 3H fully adjustable air suspension with a Viair compressor, while the Ford Performance strut brace and Baer Grizzly brakes with billet six-piston calipers get honorable mentions.Visually though, the first thing that strikes your retinas is that custom Electric Purple finish, followed by the flared fenders and custom front bumper, side skirts, RTR grille, rear decklid spoiler, and diffuser. Meanwhile, the bronze-gold five-spoke Forgeline wheels measure 20x10.5 inches at the front and 20x13 inches at the rear.Inside, this bespoke Mustang is fitted with Recaro Sportster CS front seats featuring multi-point harnesses, a custom Kicker speaker system, carbon fiber dashboard trim, plus signatures by the builder of the car, and Mustang Formula D driver, Vaughn Gittin Jr.According to the seller, this Mustang will sit low and “glow” while stationary and ride comfortably, once you’re on the move. Hopefully, it also packs enough of a punch performance-wise.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.