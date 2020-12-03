Hennessey's 2021 Ford F-150 Gets Supercharged With the New Venom 800 Formula

The Blue Oval’s most important novelty for 2020 would have been the fourteenth-generation of the F-150 star in the top-selling F-Series of full-size pickup trucks, if not for the Bronco. So, it’s apparently up to aftermarket specialists to give back the “crown” to the king – and in the process also lend the proper army to fight its latest foe, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.
Ford has been ruling the OEM performance truck field for a while, but that’s all subject to change when the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX hits the dealerships. And, because the company isn’t really interested in upping the stakes to pick up the war gauntlet, tuning companies have devised their own weapons.
Because there’s a brand new 2021 F-150 coming from Detroit, it was only natural that Texas-based specialist Hennessey Performance (HPE) would take a swing at upgrading it as soon as possible. That time is now, as the company has introduced the 2021 Hennessey Venom 800.
The name Venom should sound familiar, as it has been used on a couple of occasions already. HPE first created the Venom GT by taking a British Lotus Elise and infusing it with all the power of Texas in a bid to reach 270 mph (435 kph). The follow-up was called Venom F5, and the ambition goes above the 310 mph (499 kph) mark.
Now, there’s also a super truck companion – the Venom 800 is based on the 2021 F-150 that was supercharged and thoroughly modified to accept a new magic formula of 805 hp and 727 lb-ft (986 Nm) of torque when infused with the E85 elixir.
That's more than enough to brag about besting the stock TRX, says Hennessey. Meanwhile, the driver will be more preoccupied with controlling the beast while sprinting to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds. That’s also almost a full second faster than FCA’s top pickup contender (0-60 mph in 4.5s).
Sure, Hennessey seems to forget they’re also the ones to prepare the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX to a Mammoth 6x6 level where the super truck gets an additional set of wheels and more than 1,200 hp, though we have a feeling the F-150 will eventually get there as well.
Anyways, the Venom 800 build is based on an unsuspecting 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum Edition Super Crew packing the 5.0-liter V8 engine (400 hp), a ten-speed automatic transmission, and AWD. The tuner then slaps a 3.0-liter supercharger good for 8 psi of boost, various new engine components, a stainless-steel exhaust, Brembo brakes, and 20-inch Hennessey alloys.
By the way, the Venom 800 seems adept at all sorts of glorious jobs. It can power down the drag strip for an 11.9-second quarter-mile time at 116 mph (187 kph) or conquer just about any terrain with its six-inch (150 mm) lift kit for the suspension and 35-inch all-terrain tires.
As far as the pricing is concerned, Hennessey is only asking $149,500 (not including delivery) for a turnkey Venom 800. That’s actually not so bad, considering the donor F-150 is included in the quotation. Better hurry, though, as the tuner is only making 100 units for the 2021 model year.
