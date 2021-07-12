2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition Gets Big Horn and Lone Star to Act Adventurous

It wasn’t long ago that Mopar Insiders (video embedded below) caught wind of something new and interesting brewing on the backbones of the Big Horn/Lone Star trim level. Now, just in time to steal the spotlight from other premieres hitting the Chicago Auto Show catwalk, Stellantis has made the BackCountry Edition official to bring promises of “active lifestyle off-road features straight from the factory.”
Ram 1500 aficionados, particularly those who love the Big Horn and Lone Star versions, will get the chance to see the new limited release in person during the “Nation’s Largest Auto Show” at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, between July 15th and 19th. There, the 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry will shine both its tough demeanor and hint at many adventures to come, once Stellantis kicks off sales beginning with the third quarter of the year.
Joining the light-duty lineup as a great-looking, comfortable, and off-road capable pickup truck, the new version makes sure it also comes with a name “that resonates among truck buyers.” Well, at least with the active ones, as the 1500 BackCountry is intended for both (hard) work and (hard) outdoor fun. It comes with 18-inch black wheels, a dual-tone paintjob, as well as black badges, exhaust tips, headlamp surrounds, mirrors, and running boards.
The body-color-matched grille and standard tonneau cover also help the limited edition stand out among the other representatives of the 1500 lineup, while the features paint an outstanding off-road picture. The 4x4 Off-Road Group and the Bed Utility Group are standard, and the truck is also getting a few interior highlights. Among them, the black interior with bucket seats, a specific badge on the instrument panel, all-weather Mopar floor mats, as well as a seven-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Customers will get first deliveries of the 2022 BackCountry starting this year’s third quarter, with prices kicking off at $40,085, plus $1,695 destination. The series is available as a 4x4 Quad and 4x4 Crew Cab with the 5.7-liter V8 engine getting some much-needed (and sustainable) eTorque mild-hybrid assistance.
Joining the light-duty lineup as a great-looking, comfortable, and off-road capable pickup truck, the new version makes sure it also comes with a name “that resonates among truck buyers.” Well, at least with the active ones, as the 1500 BackCountry is intended for both (hard) work and (hard) outdoor fun. It comes with 18-inch black wheels, a dual-tone paintjob, as well as black badges, exhaust tips, headlamp surrounds, mirrors, and running boards.
The body-color-matched grille and standard tonneau cover also help the limited edition stand out among the other representatives of the 1500 lineup, while the features paint an outstanding off-road picture. The 4x4 Off-Road Group and the Bed Utility Group are standard, and the truck is also getting a few interior highlights. Among them, the black interior with bucket seats, a specific badge on the instrument panel, all-weather Mopar floor mats, as well as a seven-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Customers will get first deliveries of the 2022 BackCountry starting this year’s third quarter, with prices kicking off at $40,085, plus $1,695 destination. The series is available as a 4x4 Quad and 4x4 Crew Cab with the 5.7-liter V8 engine getting some much-needed (and sustainable) eTorque mild-hybrid assistance.