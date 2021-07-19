Howie P Edition 2022 Hennessey Venom F5 Revealed as Smokin' Cool Specification

After hearing out back in April that Hennessey has completed the first round of Venom F5 aerodynamic testing and development, the next month we saw the hypercar finally make its global public debut.
It was during the 2021 Amelia Island Concours held in Florida, but it’s been a little quiet on the 300-mph (483 kph) front ever since. So, how about a striking specification for one of the Venom F5 clients to keep everyone in the loop?
We all know that Hennessey Performance Engineering is a tuning house, but the Sealy, Texas-based company is always striving for more. And that would be to graduate as a full-time automaker, with the new Venom F5 going a long way toward achieving the goal. Naturally, one needs affluent supporters to make such wonders a traditional reality going forward.
And it seems the Venom F5 is attracting just the right kind of crowd. Not people who dwell in the past, but the folk who like to refer to themselves as “billion-dollar brand builder(s),” like Howard Panes. The entrepreneur has become known for co-founding and spearheading the success of the Logic electronic cigarette as chief operating officer. Now the label is owned by Japan Tobacco International, so the billionaire has looked toward new ventures.
He's currently into Stealth Fitness, a full-body workout plank... with a twist. Instead of just trying to sell another (boring) plank device, the company promotes a dynamic exercise device by integrating the plank with a gaming experience. According to experts, the “video game abs workout” not only makes planking more fun, but also targets a “total of 29 different muscles, including your abs, obliques, and lower back by twisting, turning, and rotating 360 degrees.”
We have no idea how many muscles the Venom F5 is going to exercise for Mr. Panes, but we do know a bit about the looks of his Howie P Edition 2022 Hennessey Venom F5. So, one of just 24 examples of the $2.1 million supercar is going in the billionaire entrepreneur’s garage in a Stealth Blue with Orange accents configuration. That’s for the exterior, whereas the interior looks even more striking as Orange becomes the dominant color and the Black/carbon fiber touches are there for added contrast.
Now, all that remains to be seen is whether he’s going to keep it as a garage queen or let Hennessey attempt that promised top speed run with this special example...
