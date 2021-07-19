3 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner Is Retractable Top Gem, Comes With Searchlights

2 2 Fast 2 Furious-Style R34 GT-R POV Drive Makes You Feel Like Brian and Roman

More on this:

Ford Trademarks the Skyline Name in the US, Nissan Probably Not Happy

Nissan has already confirmed that it has no plans to end the development of the Skyline for Japan , but Ford would beg to differ, when it comes to the nameplate at least. Why is that? Because the Blue Oval has just trademarked the Skyline moniker with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). 11 photos



In other words, Ford will be able to use the



On a different note, it is quite common among automakers to secure nameplates and then forget about them. As a result, it is also possible that Ford might leave it on their shelves. Whatever their plan is, Nissan is probably unhappy, considering that the Skyline, which has reached its 13th generation in 2014, is still around, and so is its sibling from Infiniti,



Now, Ford may have no ties with the Skyline moniker, but they did use the Skyliner quite a few times back in the 1950s,



So, what do you think Ford is cooking up with the new Skyline nameplate? Could they indeed be preparing an all-new vehicle, or did they simply found a way to annoy a competitor? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments section down below. Filed on July 12, 2021, and brought to light by FordAuthority , the listing shows Ford Motor Company as the applicant. The Goods and Services subcategory reveals that the Skyline name can be used for “motor land vehicles, namely, SUVs, trucks and automobiles”.In other words, Ford will be able to use the Skyline moniker on a future product (including a Lincoln), and with so many of them in the pipeline, it could be literally anything. However, since customers still favor crossovers and SUVs, we wouldn’t rule out another high-rider, be it with a good old internal combustion engine or an all-electric powertrain.On a different note, it is quite common among automakers to secure nameplates and then forget about them. As a result, it is also possible that Ford might leave it on their shelves. Whatever their plan is, Nissan is probably unhappy, considering that the Skyline, which has reached its 13th generation in 2014, is still around, and so is its sibling from Infiniti, the Q50 , as both vehicles share the same platform.Now, Ford may have no ties with the Skyline moniker, but they did use the Skyliner quite a few times back in the 1950s, for the Crestline , Fairlane Crown Victoria, Fairlane 500, and Galaxie. The Skyliner name appeared again on a 2014 Transit Concept.So, what do you think Ford is cooking up with the new Skyline nameplate? Could they indeed be preparing an all-new vehicle, or did they simply found a way to annoy a competitor? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments section down below.

Editor's note: We contacted both Ford and Nissan with questions on the topic, so stay tuned for any possible updates. We contacted both Ford and Nissan with questions on the topic, so stay tuned for any possible updates.