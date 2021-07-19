Drone Swarms Give Royal Marines a Boost, in Groundbreaking Experimental Exercise

Hybrid forces are one of the keys to future warfare superiority, and UK’s military just made a huge step in that direction. The Royal Marines Commandos recently participated in a jaw-dropping display of force, based on coordinated action not just with one, but multiple autonomous systems, including a swarm of drones.
A recent exercise called Autonomous Advance Force 4.0, which is part of a series of experimental exercises, marked the first time that the UK Commando Force operated with an autonomously controlled swarm of drones. Unfolding at the Electronic Warfare Tactics facility at Royal Air Force Spadeadam on the border with Northumberland, and off the south coast, the complex training integrated autonomous systems that operate in the sky, over land, on the water and underwater.
In a premiere for the UK Defense, a total of six Malloy TRV150 medium-heavy lift (68 kg/150 lbs payload) drones were operated in a single autonomous group, via a ground control station. Their main task was to deliver supplies, from ammunition to blood, helping troops and combat medics stay on top of the game.
The swarm also conducted reconnaissance missions, and the drones proved that they can not only work together, but also identify enemy targets individually and even switch roles among them, when needed.
The Malloy TRV150s were also used to drop Remus underwater vehicles into the sea. These autonomous systems use their sensors to identify mines and other obstacles and send the data back to the amphibious command. On the surface of the water, Madfox (one of the Royal Navy’s latest autonomous vehicles) carried out surveillance patrols, paving the way for the Royal Marines commandos.
Up in the air, the Anduril Ghost drone provided a live feed of information for the commandos. Known for being almost silent, which makes it difficult to detect, this mini-helicopter is able to capture high-precision images and footage and track down targets on the ground or at sea.
All of these different autonomous systems were deployed in various combat scenarios, over the course of 2 weeks. Experimental exercises using hybrid forces began last year and will continue later this year, in the U.S. – UK’s latest military drones will prove their capabilities during Exercise Green Dagger.
