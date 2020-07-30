Go Perseverance: Nuclear-Powered Rover Launch Imminent, Watch It Here

1954 Ford Crestline Skyliner Shows Off 5.0 HO V8 Through "Show Day Hood"

Not to be confused with the Coyote V8 we have nowadays, the 5.0 High Output (HO) was pretty impressive from the factory but the aftermarket turned this engine into a legend. To this day, restomodders still love the low-end grunt and adequate amount of horsepower of the free-breathing motor. 28 photos



Listed for $79,900 by



Steve Henry is the name of the builder responsible for this one-off restomod, and Old Forge Motorcars also mentions a 1966 Thunderbird interior with a custom console and dashboard that features Auto Meter gauges. It’s pretty lavish in there too, as you can tell from the blue wool carpet.



Seating surfaces in white leather and blue accents, an arrow-straight body with exceptional chrome and stainless-steel trim, and mirror-finish paint are also mentioned in the online listing. The “late owner” reportedly purchased the car at the 2018 Harrisburg Mecum auction for $82,500, and since then, nothing has been modified over Steve Henry’s build specifications.



2-inch rear lowering blocks help the car achieve the kind of stance you would expect from a retro-modern cruiser, and 2-inch dropped spindles from Fat Man Fabrications are also included. Saginaw power steering and power front disc brakes ensure this slick machine’s streetworthiness.



OFM doesn’t mention what kind of automatic transmission connects the high-output engine to the driveshaft, but chances are we’re dealing with an upgraded AODE or the newer 4R70W four-speed box.



