Lexus IS Gives up Car Duties, Becomes Twitch-Designed “Ultimate Gaming Space”

To say that gaming has taken flight during this global health crisis is a massive understatement. After all, with so much available time, nowhere to go, and great internet connections, what else is there to do? We can think of a few alternatives, but the truth is even automakers have caught the virtual bug more often than before. The latest to do so is Lexus, and the Twitch community jumped at the chance of transforming the luxurious IS into “the ultimate gaming space.”

8 photos