Original, 3K-Mile 2004 Ford Lightning SVT Was Once a Supercharged Garage Queen

We have no idea if the Blue Oval wants to completely wipe out all traces of ICE supremacy from certain legendary nameplates, but just like it suddenly turned the Mustang into a five-door crossover, so is everything Lightning around the all-electric F-150 these days. Not everyone will agree with that approach, and we’re lucky to report there are still options.
While some are already looking at the future of classic trucks with Tesla electric motor swaps, people might want to escape the 2022 F-150 Lightning future with an SVT blast from the past. After all, the major beef for the aficionados with the new battery-powered truck isn’t about the fact it only moves electrons. It’s actually that it ditched the high-performance legacy of its predecessors.
No worries, because one can still act as if we’re back in the early 2000s all over again with help from Sherman, Texas-based dealer PC Classic Cars. The company now has on consignment a 2004 Ford Lightning SVT Supercharged 5.4L with the automatic transmission and just 3,536 miles (5,690 km) on the odometer. If that sounds too good to be true, wait for it... because there’s even more.
By the looks of it, we’re dealing with something that was treated like a garage queen and only escaped the confines of an A/C-regulated dark box to embark on a few but feisty adventures. Hopefully, more will come in the form of performance summer vacations with a road trip twist, as we’re dealing here with something that’s not just willing, but also ready to go out and enjoy the great (tarmac) outdoors.
It may be just us, but we can easily dream about strapping a light camper to the back of the SVT and go for a summer road trip tour of as many quarter-mile strips as possible. Sure, others might want to keep this locked away after purchase, considering the details. After all, we’re dealing here with an original high-performance truck equipped with the Blue Oval’s 380 hp supercharged EFI V8 engine.
It’s mated to the 4R100 four-speed automatic transmission (with overdrive, for those pesky long hauls) and other highlights include the original (code E4) Bright Red paint, the factory 18-inch wheels, the bucket seats with center console, the (code L2) Medium Graphite interior, or the clean Carfax report. Naturally, it won’t come cheap, hence the $48,500 buy-it-now price tag.
