Dennis Collins Goes After Two Vintage Chevy Corvettes, Comes Back With H2 Bonus

With a lot of experience in the automotive industry, Texas entrepreneur Dennis Collins is one of those guys that just knows how to work his way around cool deals. After all, he’s no stranger to living a life in the spotlight (as seen on Discovery’s Fast N' Loud) and that’s pretty much obvious in the way he also handles his own YouTube series “Coffee Walk.”
It may have coffee and walking in the title, but it sure isn't just about that and instead we’re treated to some of his most interesting (barn) finds and deals. In the latest episode of the series, Collins decided to have a quick little trip to the hometown of Richardson, Texas, alongside his two kids Alex and Kelsey.
There, he meets up with a longtime friend who’s been discussing with Collins his retirement plans to a ranch. Naturally, he’s not going to bring some of his prized automotive possessions there, so it’s the perfect opportunity for the reality show star to try and snatch from him a couple of great examples of “America’s sports car.”
And it seems that in this episode he manages to marry the best of two worlds, because the pristine 1969 Corvette Convertible is dressed up in a Snow White-like attire that would make any classic car fan bite his tongue with excitement, while the rarer 1967 Marina Blue Corvette Roadster (find all about it from the 30-minute mark) is all dusty like a true barn find (while looking almost as if just went through a restoration when searching underneath).
Interestingly, both cars have very cool backstories, with the white example actually being a car that was sold to the current owner by none other than Dennis Collins... some 28 years ago. Better yet, they’re both counted as one-owner examples, because the current caretaker never transferred the titles since the original purchase.
That’s one way to make sure they’re true collectibles. The other would be to have at least one of them in top notch condition – as it’s obvious from the quick startup of the engine when Kelsey is gearing up to get the ‘Vette inside the trailer (from the 15:49 mark).
By the way, there’s a reason Collins asks from the 13:50 mark about the Hummer H2 mileage... because he ends up buying the SUV as well!
