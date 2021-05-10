Porsche Macan EV Enters Road Test Development Phase, Debut Set For 2023

Porsche’s upcoming fully electric Macan crossover will be built on a brand-new electric platform featuring a similar 800-volt architecture to what you get with the Taycan. Compared to gasoline-powered variants, the Macan EV will have different styling, kind of how the Taycan also differs from the Panamera visually.
By the time the Macan EV goes into production, prototype models would have already covered some 1.8 million test miles (2.9 million km) across the globe, in various conditions. Furthermore, these vehicles have already been driven virtually during their digital development phase, which according to Porsche not only saves time and costs, but also enhances sustainability by preserving resources.
Porsche built 20 digital prototypes in order to run simulations on aerodynamics, energy management and acoustics. Having a low aerodynamic drag is crucial to the all-electric Macan, with Dr Thomas Wiegand, Porsche’s director of aerodynamics development, saying that even minor airflow enhancements can make a huge difference.
The German carmaker even created a so-called “seat box” in order to embed a real-world driver’s environment into the virtual realm. This allowed engineers to study all the interactions between the driver and the vehicle’s interior, enabling selective optimization even before the first physical cockpit was even built.
As for performance, we can expect the Macan EV to be the sportiest model in its segment, which is true even of its gasoline-powered counterpart. Meanwhile, the likes of range, fast charging and acceleration have been cited by Porsche board member Michael Steiner as some of this model’s main development goals.
Interestingly enough, Car and Driver is reporting that the Macan EV will offer more than 227 miles (365 km) of range as per EPA estimates, meaning it will be more economical than the Taycan. This makes perfect sense though, since the Macan EV will be pitted against the likes of the Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, both of which feature versions with 300-mile (480 km) EPA range ratings or higher.
As for these official images released by Porsche, we can already tell that the Macan EV, despite the prototypes being fully camouflaged, is shaped a bit differently compared to the regular Macan. It might even be a tiny bit smaller, albeit not by much.
Porsche built 20 digital prototypes in order to run simulations on aerodynamics, energy management and acoustics. Having a low aerodynamic drag is crucial to the all-electric Macan, with Dr Thomas Wiegand, Porsche’s director of aerodynamics development, saying that even minor airflow enhancements can make a huge difference.
The German carmaker even created a so-called “seat box” in order to embed a real-world driver’s environment into the virtual realm. This allowed engineers to study all the interactions between the driver and the vehicle’s interior, enabling selective optimization even before the first physical cockpit was even built.
As for performance, we can expect the Macan EV to be the sportiest model in its segment, which is true even of its gasoline-powered counterpart. Meanwhile, the likes of range, fast charging and acceleration have been cited by Porsche board member Michael Steiner as some of this model’s main development goals.
Interestingly enough, Car and Driver is reporting that the Macan EV will offer more than 227 miles (365 km) of range as per EPA estimates, meaning it will be more economical than the Taycan. This makes perfect sense though, since the Macan EV will be pitted against the likes of the Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, both of which feature versions with 300-mile (480 km) EPA range ratings or higher.
As for these official images released by Porsche, we can already tell that the Macan EV, despite the prototypes being fully camouflaged, is shaped a bit differently compared to the regular Macan. It might even be a tiny bit smaller, albeit not by much.