C8 Corvette Test Cars Look Like Z06 and ZR1, Spied Alongside 458 and 911 GT2 RS

The good folks over from Corvette Blogger are teasing us with spotted footage from a recent C8 Corvette prototype outing that occurred in Marietta, Ohio. Interestingly, the five test cars have different exhaust system outlet placements, implying that we may be dealing not just with the eagerly anticipated Z06 version but also with something even more powerful, perhaps even the C8 ZR1.
Hints towards this assumption being real seemed to be right there. One may recall that we’ve seen captured footage or photos with two different types of C8 Corvette prototypes in previous months. Some of them sported the regular dual-exhaust lateral placement, while others featured a centered assembly with asymmetrical dimensions for the outlets.
This very recent footage (the description says April 27th and 28th) comes courtesy of Dave Wesel and his friend Ken Morrison, two fans of both Chevy’s depiction of “America’s sports car” and the Corvette Blogger. According to the description, the big team (five prototypes, a trio of Stingrays, two benchmarking outsiders) was accompanied by none other than Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter, and they were even shadowed by a professional filming crew.
That probably means that sometime in the near future, we’re going to see another documentary that chronicles the development of these new versions. Speaking of the latter, it seems the rumor mill has gone crazy with speculation on why some C8 prototypes have lateral dual exhausts and others come with the center-mounted assembly (four of them, in this particular case).
By the way, that looks a bit more stylish now compared to the prototypes spotted testing back in September 2020. Of course, one logical assumption would be that C8s with the traditional setup are of the Z06 variety, while the others may be the flagship twin-turbo ZR1s. It’s something that would be supported by the rivals that were brought in for the trials.
After all, one will assume the Ferrari 458 Italia is a great match for the Corvette Z06, but the mighty Porsche 911 GT2 RS can only go for something that’s way more powerful. That’s right, something with even more oomph than the rumored Z06 with 617 horsepower coming from what may very well be the best naturally aspirated engine in the world. Well, time will tell, and all mysteries will be resolved, sooner or later.
This very recent footage (the description says April 27th and 28th) comes courtesy of Dave Wesel and his friend Ken Morrison, two fans of both Chevy’s depiction of “America’s sports car” and the Corvette Blogger. According to the description, the big team (five prototypes, a trio of Stingrays, two benchmarking outsiders) was accompanied by none other than Corvette chief engineer Tadge Juechter, and they were even shadowed by a professional filming crew.
That probably means that sometime in the near future, we’re going to see another documentary that chronicles the development of these new versions. Speaking of the latter, it seems the rumor mill has gone crazy with speculation on why some C8 prototypes have lateral dual exhausts and others come with the center-mounted assembly (four of them, in this particular case).
By the way, that looks a bit more stylish now compared to the prototypes spotted testing back in September 2020. Of course, one logical assumption would be that C8s with the traditional setup are of the Z06 variety, while the others may be the flagship twin-turbo ZR1s. It’s something that would be supported by the rivals that were brought in for the trials.
After all, one will assume the Ferrari 458 Italia is a great match for the Corvette Z06, but the mighty Porsche 911 GT2 RS can only go for something that’s way more powerful. That’s right, something with even more oomph than the rumored Z06 with 617 horsepower coming from what may very well be the best naturally aspirated engine in the world. Well, time will tell, and all mysteries will be resolved, sooner or later.