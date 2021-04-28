Apex 8 Short Bed Truck Camper Grants You Customization to the Moon and Back

2022 C8 Chevy Corvette's New Colors Get Directly Compared to Their Predecessors

European or Australian fans are still patiently waiting for General Motors to finally send the eighth generation of “America’s sports car” their way. At home, meanwhile, Chevrolet is already showcasing what’s in store for the model’s third model year. Not that much, actually, just a trio of new colors, for now at least. 10 photos AWD Corvette E-Ray, etc.) in due course. Still, for the time being, we have to contend with the rumored upcoming EU-specification, getting to know all the neat little



Speaking of the latter, we



More so, these were taken outside in direct sunlight (so any hue distortions are owed to the camera taking the shots, not to artificial environment lighting), and the new paint jobs were sampled directly against the outgoing colors and the other silver/grays available in the configurator tool.



Hypersonic Gray (GA7), Amplify Orange Tintcoat (GC5), and Caffeine Brown Metallic (G48) all look good out in the open. Still, it’s even more important that NCM’s crew had a bunch of Corvettes at hand (probably units that were awaiting client delivery) to give us the chance to see how these new colors compare and contrast.



For us, the most





You can rest assured that GM will deliver more versions (Z06, the e-Corvette E-Ray, etc.) in due course. Still, for the time being, we have to contend with the rumored upcoming EU-specification, getting to know all the neat little Easter Eggs on the 2021 Stingray, and constantly ogling at the new Caffeine Brown Metallic, Amplify Orange, and Hypersonic Gray paint jobs.Speaking of the latter, we already know how they look (virtually) on the entire ‘Vette or separately as paint samples (check out the entire gallery for that). But the National Corvette Museum’s social media account did one better. As such, the NCM offered a set of direct comparison photos of the three new 2022MY exterior colors.More so, these were taken outside in direct sunlight (so any hue distortions are owed to the camera taking the shots, not to artificial environment lighting), and the new paint jobs were sampled directly against the outgoing colors and the other silver/grays available in the configurator tool.Hypersonic Gray (GA7), Amplify Orange Tintcoat (GC5), and Caffeine Brown Metallic (G48) all look good out in the open. Still, it’s even more important that NCM’s crew had a bunch of Corvettes at hand (probably units that were awaiting client delivery) to give us the chance to see how these new colors compare and contrast.For us, the most stylish new option seems to be the Caffeine paint job but knowing the Corvette fanbase’s love for all things red, Amplify Orange might be the one to take the lead among the three new colors. Meanwhile, Hypersonic Gray seems to be the safest choice for anyone not looking to stand out in a crowd.