Porsche 911 Turbo S 20 Years Is a $480k Collectible You Can't Have in America

What’s a proper automotive show without something that’s clearly produced just for collectors? At Auto Shanghai 2021, Porsche has that covered by introducing the new 911 Turbo S 20 Years Porsche China Edition. Also joining it on stage is the Chinese version of the 718 Spyder, and they’re both readily available to order. For huge chunks of money, naturally.
It may have escaped common knowledge, but Porsche aficionados in China have only started to officially enjoy the German premium sports car brand exactly two decades ago. Now, presented with the opportunity of a true automotive show, Porsche celebrates its 20th anniversary in mainland China with a couple of cool new introductions.
First up is the new 911 Turbo S 20 Years Porsche China Edition, a model that clearly targets local collectors with a MSRP of no less than RMB 3,114,500. At the current exchange rate, that’s almost $480k, which is a chunk load of cash above the U.S. price of $207k for the regular 911 Turbo S.
There is no need to do the math any further, though, because this one’s clearly not coming to America. Instead, it’s offered to Chinese customers with five bespoke exterior paint jobs: Gulf Orange, Oslo Blue, Ruby Star, Mint Green, and Viola Purple Metallic. There are also some Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur touches specifically applied to observe “a design concept inspired by Porsche’s observation of social values in China – specifically combining heritage and innovation.”
“Twenty years is a significant milestone but it’s not the finish line. Together with our partners and our customers, we can work to cultivate the next generation of sports car enthusiasts and create even greater fusion in the next 20 years, and beyond,” commented Jens Puttfarcken, President and CEO of Porsche China.
As far as the 718 Spyder is concerned, this version is making its debut in China as Porsche has decided to bring back this specific body type to the market. This time around, no specific modifications have been operated to make it more anniversary-worthy, but the pricing is also a bit tamer—at least in Porsche terms. After all, Chinese fans can have the 718 Spyder from "just" RMB 738,000, which is around $114k.
