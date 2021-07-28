Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Gets 30th Anniversary Edition, Demonic Power Still on Tap

Say what you want about Texas-based Hennessey, but the tuner sure knows how to build and, perhaps equally as important, name its products. From the VelociRaptor to the Maximus, the names chosen for the garage's insanely powerful builds speak about the shop’s no-nonsense approach when it comes to tuning.
Hennessey makes special cars from several ranges, from Cadillac to Jeep. On the Chevrolet front there are several options, but the talk of the day is the Camaro-based Exorcist. The beefed-up ZL1 has been around for a while, and it was the car chosen by Hennessey to become one of the flag-bearers for the shop's 30th anniversary.
That’s right, the Texans are getting ready to celebrate their birthday, and to that end announced a few hours ago the launch of the 30th Anniversary Edition of the Exorcist.
What changes, compared to stock? Well, we get just minor things like a special Hennessey 30th Anniversary exterior graphic and a specially-designed engine bay. Speaking for the model’s special status in the range, it will also come with interior plaques serial numbered 1 to 30, all signed by the shop’s head honcho, John Hennessey.
We are told a limited number of these things will be made, namely 30, with no other mechanical changes compared to the non-anniversary Exorcist.
That means we’ll be getting the souped-up supercharger and air induction system that take the output of the ZL1 engine all the way to 1,000 bhp and 883 lb-ft torque. The Camaro will continue to be capable of reaching 60 mph in a staggering 2.1 seconds, and of doing the quarter mile in 9.57 seconds at 147 mph (237 kph). The top speed is rated at 217 mph (349 kph).
Hennessey says it will be making just 30 units of the special Exorcist, but prices for each conversion was not yet announced.
