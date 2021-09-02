2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Dyno Runs Top 370 RWHP and 519 RWTQ

The Ford F-150 optioned with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 may sound really nice, but it does not hold a candle to the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 where it matters. Rated at 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque, the hybrid system also happens to sip fuel to the tune of 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) on the EPA’s combined cycle.

31 photos