2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Dyno Runs Top 370 RWHP and 519 RWTQ

The Ford F-150 optioned with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 may sound really nice, but it does not hold a candle to the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 where it matters. Rated at 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque, the hybrid system also happens to sip fuel to the tune of 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) on the EPA’s combined cycle.
Sid from SVT Performance was curious about how many of those horsepower and pound-feet make it to the wheels, which brings us to the following video. Performed by Carolina's Pro Dyno on a Dynojet automotive dynamometer, the first run ends with 370 horsepower at 4,050 revolutions per minute and 519 pound-feet (704 Nm) at 3,020 revs. The second run isn’t great due to heat soak, but it’s alright nevertheless: 356 rwhp and 497 rwtq.
The pictured truck is a 2021 model year Lariat finished in Velocity Blue. Configured with the four-door SuperCrew cabin, 5.5-foot box, and the hybridized V6, you’re looking at well over $50,000 for this exact pickup. Compared to the XLT on which it's based, the Lariat sweetens the deal with a 12-inch touchscreen for the SYNC 4 system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless entry with push-button start, leather seats, and so forth.
Lariats come standard with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is pretty fine except for the boring exhaust sound. The aforementioned 5.0-liter Coyote V8 costs $800 more, and the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 adds $3,300 over the standard engine. The full-hybrid setup includes a 1.5-kWh battery, neatly tucked underneath the pickup to maximize cabin space and cargo area, and a 10-speed automatic box that integrates the 47-horsepower electric motor.
As per the 2021 Ford F-150 towing and payload chart, prospective customers are offered up to 12,700 pounds (5,761 kilograms) and 2,120 pounds (962 kilograms), respectively. The most capable F-150 configurations in terms of towing and payload are the 4x2 Max Trailer Tow Package 3.5-liter EcoBoost (14,000 pounds or 6,350 kilograms) and the 4x2 Heavy Duty Payload Package Coyote Regular Cab (3,325 pounds or 1,508 kilograms).
