2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Dyno Runs Top 370 RWHP and 519 RWTQ

Sid from SVT Performance was curious about how many of those horsepower and pound-feet make it to the wheels, which brings us to the following video. Performed by Carolina's Pro Dyno on a Dynojet automotive dynamometer, the first run ends with 370 horsepower at 4,050 revolutions per minute and 519 pound-feet (704 Nm) at 3,020 revs. The second run isn’t great due to heat soak, but it’s alright nevertheless: 356 rwhp and 497 rwtq.The pictured truck is a 2021 model year Lariat finished in Velocity Blue. Configured with the four-door SuperCrew cabin, 5.5-foot box, and the hybridized V6, you’re looking at well over $50,000 for this exact pickup. Compared to the XLT on which it's based, the Lariat sweetens the deal with a 12-inch touchscreen for the SYNC 4 system, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless entry with push-button start, leather seats, and so forth.Lariats come standard with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is pretty fine except for the boring exhaust sound. The aforementioned 5.0-liter Coyote V8 costs $800 more, and the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 adds $3,300 over the standard engine. The full-hybrid setup includes a 1.5-battery, neatly tucked underneath the pickup to maximize cabin space and cargo area, and a 10-speed automatic box that integrates the 47-horsepower electric motor.As per the 2021 Ford F-150 towing and payload chart, prospective customers are offered up to 12,700 pounds (5,761 kilograms) and 2,120 pounds (962 kilograms), respectively. The most capable F-150 configurations in terms of towing and payload are the 4x2 Max Trailer Tow Package 3.5-liter EcoBoost (14,000 pounds or 6,350 kilograms) and the 4x2 Heavy Duty Payload Package Coyote Regular Cab (3,325 pounds or 1,508 kilograms).