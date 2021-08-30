You Think Your Pickup Is Cool? Have a Look and See If It’s on This List or Not

Pickups were invented to haul things and be family cars as well. But over time, these vehicles created a true culture in the U.S., and the American carmakers had the biggest… ambitions when building them. Doug DeMuro made a list of his favorite fast trucks, and no, the RAM 1500 TRX is not number 1 on the list.
His list starts with a very rare Shelby Dodge Dakota, which was a V8-powered pickup. Yes, Shelby didn't make only Ford vehicles. It wasn't a bad car, but it sold in small numbers. Thus, the "rarity factor" pushed this pickup with a fastback-looking frame behind the cabin into DeMuro's top 10 list, not its performances. But hey! It's a Shelby! It got to be here!
The only Japanese pickup on his list is the Toyota Tacoma X-Runner. It is more of a tuned, 2WD Tacoma with more show than go. Apart from the regular version, it features two main differences: a different aero package and a manual transmission, but the V6 under the hood was the same as on the rest of Toyota's range from that time. Later on, Toyota allowed dealers to mount a TRD-sourced compressor on that V6 under the hood to help a little. It did, but it was still a joke from the performance point of view. Reliable? Toyota-proof! Fast? Hmmm… sort of…
The list couldn't avoid the Dodge Lil Red Express, which Doug put it in seventh place. It was the first fast pickup truck, and Dodge launched it in 1978. There are less than 10,000 of it and, in 1978, it was the fastest American vehicle. It could do the quarter-mile in the high 15s, and its top speed was 100 mph (168 kph). It is the firestarter of the fast-truck segment.
1999 F-150 SVT Lightning that impressed DeMuro, and we know why. That pickup featured a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 that could rocket the pickup from naught to 60 in the low 5 seconds for the 380 hp version. It also starred in the first F&F movie franchise. But it's not the only Ford on the list, since the number five is the Raptor. It is a very trustworthy vehicle in any kind of situation, but they are just too common already and that dropped it on the list.
I don't want to talk about number four. You'll understand after you'll see the video and jump to the number three, which is one of my favorite pickups ever: the GMC Syclone. GMC launched it in 1991, and it could top the 0 to 60 mph sprint in the low 4s. It could beat a Ferrari Testarossa on the drag-strip while doing a U-Haul delivery.
The RAM TRX is second on DeMuro's list. Even though it's one of the fastest cars on the streets and would be a weapon of choice when running from a hurricane, it is still number two. Its only drawbacks are the size, the fuel consumption, and the price. And good luck parking it in cities...
I'll let you discover who's number one on his list. Click on the video below and see why the TRX is in second place and not on top. Tell us in a comment if you agree with number 1.
