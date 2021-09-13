Supercharged Ford Mustang GT350R Burbles Its Way Into Our Hearts, Sounds Awesome

Live the American Dream in a Simple but Road-Worthy Sol Horizon Travel Trailer

If you haven’t figured it out yet, this pony car, which happens to have started life as a Ford Mustang GT350R, comes from Hennessey. The Lone Star State tuner has equipped it with the HPE850 package , which is nothing new considering that the bundle has been available for a few good years now.However, this is one of those rare occasions that highlight its jaw-dropping sound next to the incredible performance. If you are like us, then the sweet music produced by the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, “Built with pride in USA by Hennessey" as per the treadplates, will make you forget about most blue-blooded machines from exotic carmakers.Equipped with a 3.0-liter supercharger, in addition to the high-flow throttle body, fuel injectors, heat exchanger and air induction system, and sprinkled with the necessary gaskets and fluids, the V8 lump kicks out a lot of power. Hennessey claims that it has 858 brake horsepower (870 PS / 640) available on tap at 7,700 rpm, and 673 pound-feet (912 Nm) of torque at 4,600 rpm on one condition: that you fill the tank with 93-octane fuel.As far as the straight-line performance is concerned, the Mustang GT350R equipped with the HPE850 pack needs only 3.3 seconds to sprint from naught to 60 mph (0-96 kph). It is also a quarter-mile champ, with the tuner stating that it can complete the run in 10.8 seconds, with a 133 mph (214 kph) exit speed.One did not necessarily had to get the HPE850 variant of the American muscle car to enjoy the model, because the stock offering was far from being a slouch. Its 5.2-liter V8 engine, which used to be naturally aspirated, was capable of kicking out 527(535 PS / 393 kW) at 7,500 rpm and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) at 4,750.It also boasted a redesigned front suspension geometry from the 2020 model year, with high-trail steering knuckle coming from the GT500, as well as other revised mechanicals, such as the recalibrated power steering control and new steering rack.As for the top dog in the Ford Mustang family, that title goes to the stunning Shelby GT500 . Priced from $72,900, before destination and dealer fees, it brings no less than 760 HP (771 PS / 567 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) at 5,000 rpm on 93-octane fuel, straight from the factory.The GT500 offers seating for four, yet the backseat is very cramped as anyone who has ever stepped foot in a Mustang knows. Nonetheless, it can be deleted, part of the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, which brings a few carbon extras such as the rear wing, in addition to the 20-inch exposed carbon fiber wheels, and a few other goodies.Slotting under the Shelby GT500 is the Mach 1, with its 480 HP (487 PS / 358 kW) 5.0-liter V8, from $53,400. The V8-powered GT Premium can be ordered as a Coupe or Convertible, form $40,285 and $45,785 respectively, whereas the most affordable eight-pot variant, the normal GT, will set you back at least $36,285.The Ford Mustang lineup kicks off with the EcoBoost 2.3-liter four-banger , which develops 310 HP (314 PS / 231 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm), hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission as standard or an optional ten-speed auto ‘box, from $27,205.