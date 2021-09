“Vantastique” Retcons the Chevrolet Surf Van As a Paddle-Tire 6x6 Monster Truck

6x6

If you ask us, a 1980s Chevy Van (or its G-series GMC counterpart, the Vandura ) is much cooler. Especially if one goes on a personalization rampage and gives it Surf Van credentials. Actually, if money and a tall garage parking space are no objection, why not give it the stand-out-in-any-crowd Monster Truck appearance as well?Well, the idea is nothing surprising among fans of these types of vans. So, to outmatch the real-life builds (which range from off-road trail machines to “zombie hunters”), virtual artists need to come up with something fresh. Or just blow everything to smithereens with a dash of exaggeration. To please a friend.This is exactly what happened with the creation of pixel master Timothy Adry Emmanuel, aka adry53customs on social media, who decided to give tribute and credit to a good friend (Zahran Abdul Fatah, “the guy with Shoegaze Rock song covers” if you’re into that sort of things). So, he took a 1980s Chevy G-series Van and didn’t just make it a Surf Van or stop after lending some CGI monster truck features Instead, he went all the way and dialed everything up to eleven. So, the Chevy Surf Van Monster Truck is now also abehemoth. And it’s also one complete with paddle tires. Of course, this contraption will forever remain just wishful thinking... hopefully. After all, who knows if Youtubers like WhistlinDiesel won’t have the audacity to make it out of metal and rubber, instead of pixels?If that happens, we hope for the Chevy Surf Van Paddle Monster Truck to also sport the biggest supercharger and LS assembly ever. After all, if you’re already there, why not give it the necessary performance to quickly move around.