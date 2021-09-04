Supercharged All-American Muscle Drag Race: Mustang Vs Camaro Vs Challenger

Rounding these three models up for a series of drag races is something we'll never get tired of seeing, but there are two things that make this three-way encounter all the more appealing.
First off, it all happens on British soil. Of course, British asphalt is not dramatically different from the stuff we have in the U.S., but it's nice to see the effect the American car culture has on other people. No, we're not referring to Matt's Yee-haw at the start, but rather the sheer excitement he displays before the first race, despite having driven countless cars under these conditions.
Second, there's the fact that the V8 engines in all of these vehicles have been supercharged. That's right, this is going to be a really whiney race. The Ford's 5.0-liter unit is the smallest engine here, but that doesn't keep it from making the most power - 735 hp, to be exact, and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm).
Second in terms of the unreplaceable displacement is the Chevrolet Camaro with its 6.2-liter V8. After the supercharging treatment, the LS3 now makes 650 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, but as we're about to see, when it comes to modified cars, these numbers don't always mean that much.
Finally, we have the Dodge Challenger SRT Scat Pack and its 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that's not pushing out identical numbers to the Camaro: 650 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twisting power. All cars are rear-wheel driven and all use automatic transmissions - a six-speed for the Mustang and eight-speed for the other two.
All things considered, this should be reasonably tight. The first race ends with a convincing win for the Mustang, but the Chevrolet was clearly coming from behind toward the end. The Dodge set off in second gear fearing wheel spin, but it didn't help it much.
The Camaro driver works some wonders and has a much better start for the second race. Then, helped by Matt in the Mustang fluffing a gear shift, he goes on to win it comfortably. The Dodge tries the first gear for the launch but ends up with an even worse result.
Matt goes for manual shifting for the third and final standing race and, even though he gets a good launch, the Camaro mounts its comeback much earlier and passes the Mustang before the finish line. As you've probably figured out by now, the SRT doesn't really count in this encounter.
The rolling races are a bit of a mess since getting a fair start is nearly impossible, but even so, the Camaro's superiority is once again glaringly obvious, as is the Challenger's inferiority. With it being the heaviest of the three, the brake test was hardly the place to redeem itself, and it does indeed come last there as well. Not a good day to be a Mopar fan.
Well, all three have had their engines modified, so this result doesn't reflect the stock performance of these models in the slightest. Even so, an all-American duel between the three surviving muscle cars is always a moment to be savored, and that works best with a pair of good headphones over the ears.
Second, there's the fact that the V8 engines in all of these vehicles have been supercharged. That's right, this is going to be a really whiney race. The Ford's 5.0-liter unit is the smallest engine here, but that doesn't keep it from making the most power - 735 hp, to be exact, and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm).
Second in terms of the unreplaceable displacement is the Chevrolet Camaro with its 6.2-liter V8. After the supercharging treatment, the LS3 now makes 650 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, but as we're about to see, when it comes to modified cars, these numbers don't always mean that much.
Finally, we have the Dodge Challenger SRT Scat Pack and its 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that's not pushing out identical numbers to the Camaro: 650 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twisting power. All cars are rear-wheel driven and all use automatic transmissions - a six-speed for the Mustang and eight-speed for the other two.
All things considered, this should be reasonably tight. The first race ends with a convincing win for the Mustang, but the Chevrolet was clearly coming from behind toward the end. The Dodge set off in second gear fearing wheel spin, but it didn't help it much.
The Camaro driver works some wonders and has a much better start for the second race. Then, helped by Matt in the Mustang fluffing a gear shift, he goes on to win it comfortably. The Dodge tries the first gear for the launch but ends up with an even worse result.
Matt goes for manual shifting for the third and final standing race and, even though he gets a good launch, the Camaro mounts its comeback much earlier and passes the Mustang before the finish line. As you've probably figured out by now, the SRT doesn't really count in this encounter.
The rolling races are a bit of a mess since getting a fair start is nearly impossible, but even so, the Camaro's superiority is once again glaringly obvious, as is the Challenger's inferiority. With it being the heaviest of the three, the brake test was hardly the place to redeem itself, and it does indeed come last there as well. Not a good day to be a Mopar fan.
Well, all three have had their engines modified, so this result doesn't reflect the stock performance of these models in the slightest. Even so, an all-American duel between the three surviving muscle cars is always a moment to be savored, and that works best with a pair of good headphones over the ears.