Fox Body Mustang Drags Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, Winner Has a Very Close Call

Coming after the original that established the pony car market’s success and a forgettable, downsized second generation that allowed the nameplate’s survival during the Malaise Era, the Fox Body Mustang delivered fresh blood to the tried and tested lineage. And its success can be seen to this very day, sometimes roaring down the eighth- or quarter-mile drag strips of the nation.Its design might have been controversial and even today some people have a love/hate relationship with the series, but its popularity is nevertheless something that cannot be denied easily. Just take a look at drag strips and count the incidence of a Fox Body appearing to make a case for the Ford Mustang series as a whole.Sure, the competition is equally ardent. The good folks over at the Upshift channel on YouTube have managed to capture a trio of battles focusing on Fox Body Mustangs and a roster of legendary competitors. They all take place at a recent Outlaw Armageddon No Prep event, so we all know the drill (1/8th of a mile, no ET and trap speeds).First up (all timestamps are embedded in the video’s description down below) comes a white Fox Body Mustang in the right lane. The opponent sitting left is a cool Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, and it’s pretty obvious even off the start line which of the cars will take home the victory. Interestingly, the driver of the Trans Am showed the skills even after the race was over, as the car had a very close call with the barrier.After this great save and with honor tarnished by the opponent, we thought the next Fox Body Mustang would deliver the payback to the red-and-white Chevy Nova during the second skirmish. Unfortunately for the Blue Oval team, the Ford had issues leaving off the line and that monster Nova shot flames in the dark on its way to a glorious victory. Meanwhile, the purple Mustang was chilling out right next to the concrete wall...Finally, the third time’s the charm, probably. A turquoise Mustang was the only one left to give back some credit to the Fox Body series as it met a classic Chevy Camaro. Both seemed to aim for an all-out victory no matter what, but as far as we can tell it was the wheelie-performing Ford that wished for it a bit more...