Tesla Model S Plaid Races Demon, M8, CTS-V, NSX, Z06, GT3 and Doesn't Lose Once

Fun fact. Tesla’s Model S Plaid is a stock sedan running on OEM tires and huge 21-inch wheels that can go head-to-head with some of the fastest cars around. Fun fact number two: the Plaid wins all races and even must resort to sandbagging...
The latter technique was used by the host of the Tesla Plaid Channel because at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida there are rules to be applied, as NHRA (The National Hot Rod Association) stipulates a couple of interesting things. So, in the interest of safety, anyone running an ET that’s better than 9.9s or a trap speed above 150 mph (241 kph) needs either a roll cage or a parachute.
With that in mind, let’s check out no less than six races showcasing the Plaid going against the automotive world. Well, at least part of it, represented by the BMW M8 Competition, Acura NSX, Porsche 911 GT3, C7 Chevy Corvette Z06, Cadillac CTS-V, as well as the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
Because the Tesla owner already knew he wouldn’t be able to make any quarter-mile passes below the 9.9 mark he chose to use only the Plaid Mode instead of the special Drag settings. Besides, the first three encounters were of the roll variety, so he dared to go a little above the aforementioned marks.
With the recent delivery of the Model S Plaid, this was the first time this Youtuber made a roll pass and the initial encounter from the 1:30 mark was also against a very sleek BMW M8 Competition. No worries, though, because all three roll passes were actually at the discretion of the EV, with both the GT3 and Z06 ultimately proving just cannon fodder, just like the Bavarian rival.
The interesting skirmishes were the ones that involved the traditional quarter-mile encounter, starting from the 10:27 mark with the Plaid facing off against a crimson Acura NSX. The sandbagger Model S gave away the start both on this occasion and against the modified Cadillac CTS-V that came after it (at the 13:45 mark), but the final encounter wasn’t the same.
This is because the last battle (at 18:26) was against the mighty Dodge Demon. Still, it’s a known outcome because we have seen this encounter before, only now are we getting a lot of POV footage and insider information. Such as the fact that victory came for Tesla with an incredibly small margin of just 0.11s at the finish line once the reaction times (RT) were also added to the ETs!
With that in mind, let’s check out no less than six races showcasing the Plaid going against the automotive world. Well, at least part of it, represented by the BMW M8 Competition, Acura NSX, Porsche 911 GT3, C7 Chevy Corvette Z06, Cadillac CTS-V, as well as the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
Because the Tesla owner already knew he wouldn’t be able to make any quarter-mile passes below the 9.9 mark he chose to use only the Plaid Mode instead of the special Drag settings. Besides, the first three encounters were of the roll variety, so he dared to go a little above the aforementioned marks.
With the recent delivery of the Model S Plaid, this was the first time this Youtuber made a roll pass and the initial encounter from the 1:30 mark was also against a very sleek BMW M8 Competition. No worries, though, because all three roll passes were actually at the discretion of the EV, with both the GT3 and Z06 ultimately proving just cannon fodder, just like the Bavarian rival.
The interesting skirmishes were the ones that involved the traditional quarter-mile encounter, starting from the 10:27 mark with the Plaid facing off against a crimson Acura NSX. The sandbagger Model S gave away the start both on this occasion and against the modified Cadillac CTS-V that came after it (at the 13:45 mark), but the final encounter wasn’t the same.
This is because the last battle (at 18:26) was against the mighty Dodge Demon. Still, it’s a known outcome because we have seen this encounter before, only now are we getting a lot of POV footage and insider information. Such as the fact that victory came for Tesla with an incredibly small margin of just 0.11s at the finish line once the reaction times (RT) were also added to the ETs!