Nissan GT-R Drags Suzuki Hayabusa, Tesla Model S Performance Seems Easy Prey

Currently, one of the fastest production vehicles at the drag strip isn’t a supercar or a muscle car, but an electric vehicle. Tesla’s new Model S Plaid runs low nines and has already nailed records. And it is quite amazing how quickly it got there.
Ever since the California-based automaker started revealing its gamechanger assets, the Model S has turned into a staple of what EVs can achieve in traditional straight-line acceleration wars. But sometimes, one can only judge the advancements made so far by getting a reminder of the difference between versions.
Case in point, a recent video (embedded below) from the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has a couple of interesting encounters. First up on the roster (from 0:45) is a black-and-white Nissan GT-R (R35) lining up with a two-wheeled Japanese monster, the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. It is a legendary JDM fight and one that usually has just one outcome.
The world does not get struck into shock and awe this time around either, so the iconic Hayabusa is the logical winner against the equally epic GT-R. Case closed, for now, with a 9.29s ET for the motorcycle wonder against the 9.69s performance of the four-wheeled Godzilla.
Next up, the Nissan GT-R seems intent on washing away the shame by at least delivering a victory for the four-wheel ICE team. So, from the 1:15 mark, it gets ready to battle a blue Tesla Model S Performance, and the built Japanese supercar even starts with the disadvantage of having the EV jump the green light.
Nevertheless, it gets the work done, securing the win thanks to a 9.78s ET and a much higher trap speed of almost 156 mph (252 kph) against the opponent’s 10.99s result and 125 mph (202 kph) trap speed. The next stop, as the users commented, might be the Tesla Model S Plaid...
