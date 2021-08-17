Derelict Ford Maverick Drag Races Fox Body Mustang, a Power Wheelie Settles the Case

Fans of No Prep drag racing know very well there was a lot of action going on at Outlaw Armageddon 7, the World Series of No Prep. It recently took place over at the Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, Oklahoma during the weekend of August 13th and 14th.
And boy, it had some cool stuff for Blue Oval aficionados, among others. Never mind that it was held about the same time when the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance gave us the very edge of class and style. And the Monterey Car Week also brought stuff like the Lambo Countach LPI 800-4. We’re here for the “dirty” stuff.
And what better way to indulge than with a no-prep drag racing showdown. One that’s decidedly interesting, even though some of us might be starting to get sick of the ubiquitous Fox Body third-generation Ford Mustang. Bear with us, it’s worth your while. After all, we’re dealing with a battle taking place in the O.G. True Street class. So, these monsters are quite capable of both entertaining the crowd and then heading home directly off the drag strip.
We have seen many Fox Body Mustangs being hated... or loved. It’s a major battle among the aficionados and the detractors, as the series hasn’t garnered the greatest reputation back in its heyday. On the other hand, repeatedly we are given reasons to reconsider our attitude towards this “ugly duckling” when it comes to extracting serious performance at the drag strip.
And this quarter-mile encounter will attest to that. On the left lane sits a crimson Fox Body Mustang driven by Wes Choate while its rival Gary Spaniak III has a beaten Ford Maverick to show up with. Fans of the latter know that he was playing for the Fox Body team until recently when The Vert was replaced by The Substitute (aka 6969). Some wouldn’t call it worthy of the honor... but appearances can be deceiving.
Still, according to the description from the Upshift channel on YouTube, the driver that showcased his ride’s might with the power wheelie took home the win as well... Should we trust them or not, considering they already messed up the Maverick driver’s name (wrongfully spelled Garry Apaniak)?
