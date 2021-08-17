4 CGI Quiz: Can Anyone Please Spot the Five Cars Used for This Sports Car Mix?

2022 Lamborghini Countach Roadster Takes the Unbeaten Virtual Convertible Path

As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’ll just show you both versions and leave the decision hanging in the air. If anyone asks about us, we’re off to the sofa dreaming about a road trip off the cost of California in either of them... Nicknamed the Countach LPI 800-4 to make sure everyone knows the most important technical details from the get-go (around 800 ponies, all-wheel drive), it was presented during the traditional Monterey Car Week celebrations. A glimpse of the classic was possible at the 70th Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California if anyone wanted to make real-world comparisons.Still, even with a platform that shares many similarities with the equally scarce Sián FKP 37, some might be longing for more. Not necessarily from the performance standpoint. That one is well covered with the carbon-fiber monocoque construction that is strong enough to handle the no-force-induction-necessary LP (longitudinally positioned) 6.5-liter V12 engine and a 48-volt electric aid.Together, they deliver over 800 ponies to the table for a 62 mph (100 kph) sprint in 2.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 221 mph (355 kph). Still, just like any other Countach before it, the LPI 800-4 won’t be enjoyed with the wind in the hair. So, it’s up to the virtual artists of the world to at least come up with a CGI proposal to amend the case.Pixel master Aksyonov Nikita has a habit of dropping on his Behance account the convertible versions of hot supercars mere hours after the official release. The same happened with the 2022 Countach. And, just to make sure he won’t be accused by Ferrari Tifosi of snatching their Prancing Horse’s usual crimson color, he also made sure the virtual Roadster was also dressed in a more Lambo-appropriate yellow.As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’ll just show you both versions and leave the decision hanging in the air. If anyone asks about us, we’re off to the sofa dreaming about a road trip off the cost of California in either of them...