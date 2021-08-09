Durango Hellcat Drags Coyote F-150, Mustang GT, and 3 Series for Bus-Length Gaps

During the winter there’s a big chance to get covered in snow, and when the summer comes it’s logical to get drenched in smothering hot weather. Should that become an impediment to getting your quarter mile fix? Of course not.
This past winter has been quite hard on the continental United States (and other parts of the world), so it was only logical that we are getting a scorching hot summer as well. So much so that we could almost feel the heatwave emanating from the recent video from the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.
Even so, some stand proud and valiant in the face of great (Fahrenheit-degree) adversity no matter what. It’s all to fulfill their quarter-mile ambitions in those cool vehicles that sometimes function even when the atmosphere looks ready to smother them whole.
Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Granted, the weather probably harmed the performances from the main characters seen here, a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, a Coyote Ford F-150 pickup truck, an S-197 Mustang GT, as well as an E90 BMW 3 Series. But not by much, as far as we can tell.
The benchmark comes from the mighty Durango SRT Hellcat, a three-row family SUV produced in a mere 2,000 examples. Part of the reason behind the scarcity must be the fact it can hit the drag strip for a quarter-mile ET of 11.5 seconds. That would be in perfect condition, of course.
Even though it’s not the case here, the Durango doesn’t yield and jumps to victory against the Coyote F-150 even with a slower start from the black menace. Case closed with a 12.13s to 12.49s result, which only serves as an appetizer.
From there on it’s all about widening gaps. The Mustang GT gets a taste of the Hellcat first, losing the battle with a 13.88s pass to the Dodge’s 12.16s run. And last but not least, the older 3 Series also doesn’t stand a chance against the family-sized SUV, which does a slower 12.25s pass – though it’s still more than enough to beat the Bimmer’s 13.68s attempt.
