Brand-New Corvette Met Its Demise in Fiery Wreck, Eric Bain Was (Mostly) Well

During the latest episode of the “Street Outlaws No Prep Kings” saga that took place over the past weekend (August 6th and 7th) in Illinois, folks that gathered at the Cordova International Raceway certainly got more Corvette action than asked for. And a fiery wreck to go along.
It was certainly a rough weekend for one Discovery Channel Street Outlaws reality show star. Eric Bain, owner of a recently completed blue turbocharged Chevy Corvette C7 was taking on Eric Kvilhaug in his orange-tastic supercharged Corvette. And seemed to win, up to one point... Unfortunately, the action turned sour in the first round of the big-tire invitational.
Midway through the pass, Bain’s all-new custom Corvette - which had just been completed sometime in May - initially swerved towards the opponent and then careened into the guardrail. As the big crash unfolded, the ‘Vette hit the protective barrier with the front end, started spinning, and while parts (such as the hood) were flying away it also burst into flames.
Much to the satisfaction of the audience, the driver quickly emerged out of the wreckage and – while obviously shaken – managed to walk away without assistance. He was mostly unharmed, although after a nearby hospital visit the full extent of the damage was also revealed: a broken ankle and some toes. We’d have to say that he was lucky indeed.
It's no wonder that Bain has taken to social media to show appreciation for both his lovely new Corvette as well as the safety equipment that’s probably responsible for saving his life or at least avoiding life-threatening damage. Naturally, the accident made the rounds among drag racing aficionados and we have a couple of angles on the action.
By the way, the second video embedded below – from the good folks over at the National No Prep Racing Association YouTube channel – is also a bit more comprehensive. So, head over to the 6:55 mark for the crash or alternatively watch it fully if you're interested in knowing more about the turbocharged blue Corvette.
Midway through the pass, Bain’s all-new custom Corvette - which had just been completed sometime in May - initially swerved towards the opponent and then careened into the guardrail. As the big crash unfolded, the ‘Vette hit the protective barrier with the front end, started spinning, and while parts (such as the hood) were flying away it also burst into flames.
Much to the satisfaction of the audience, the driver quickly emerged out of the wreckage and – while obviously shaken – managed to walk away without assistance. He was mostly unharmed, although after a nearby hospital visit the full extent of the damage was also revealed: a broken ankle and some toes. We’d have to say that he was lucky indeed.
It's no wonder that Bain has taken to social media to show appreciation for both his lovely new Corvette as well as the safety equipment that’s probably responsible for saving his life or at least avoiding life-threatening damage. Naturally, the accident made the rounds among drag racing aficionados and we have a couple of angles on the action.
By the way, the second video embedded below – from the good folks over at the National No Prep Racing Association YouTube channel – is also a bit more comprehensive. So, head over to the 6:55 mark for the crash or alternatively watch it fully if you're interested in knowing more about the turbocharged blue Corvette.