Tesla Model X Owner Complains About Five Accidents With FSD in the Same Spot

Reddit user BBFLG tried to ask for advice in a post on that social media. He crashed his 2020 Model X LR Plus on July 25 while using FSD in Northside Drive, Yosemite Valley, California. Rangers and local people told him three other Teslas had already crashed there under the same circumstances.
He had to call a tow truck, and the driver showed him pictures of a Model S that had crashed in the same spot on July 30. His goal was to alert Tesla about that so that the company could fix FSD.
In the post, he said he loves the company and did not want to take his case to the media. We’d love to respect his decision, but his report is of public interest: Tesla allows its customers to test beta autonomous driving tech on public roads. Other companies pursuing the same target do so on controlled tracks or on public roads, but with government authorization and trained drivers. The Reddit user also shared it on a public post. Not writing about it would be a journalistic mistake.
BBFLG said he wanted “to alert Tesla, but several calls and emails didn't lead to much interest.” He also said that he “would love them to fix this, and covering repairs and expenses and a loaner would be really nice, of course.” So far, he has spent $2,713 just to get back to Tempe, Arizona, with his Model X.
The Reddit user is not new to Tesla. He has already owned ac 2016 Model S P90DL, and a 2016 Model X P100DL+ before his 2020 Model X LR Plus, his third EV from the brand. In other words, he was pretty used to how these vehicles operate, which was a way for him to escape the inevitable accusations of being a “newbie” that Tesla advocates use to blame drivers.
The accident happened at this point of Northside Drive, an area with a 25 mph (40 kph) limit.
Even at that speed, “hands on the wheel,” and “eyes on the road,” the “vehicle just wanted to keep going straight.” BBFLG wrote that he “took control, entered gravel, and smashed into a boulder.” On Reddit, he shared the main picture in this article showing his crashed EV.
Although some of the commenters were sympathetic, others accused him of being a lousy driver, some other made fun of him for trusting Tesla’s promises and not reading the legal disclaimers that put all blame on him. One user also made fun of him for putting this thread in Reddit’s sub for autonomous cars, which no Tesla is at this point.
Although BBFLG did not want this to hit the news, we hope it helps him get his message to someone at Tesla that could verify what is happening precisely at that point of Northside Drive. The Reddit user also reported that his car “kept thinking the moon was a yellow light and kept trying to slow/stop all the time.” We have already told you about this issue with Tesla Vision. Apparently, that’s something else in the company’s to-do list for FSD.
In the post, he said he loves the company and did not want to take his case to the media. We’d love to respect his decision, but his report is of public interest: Tesla allows its customers to test beta autonomous driving tech on public roads. Other companies pursuing the same target do so on controlled tracks or on public roads, but with government authorization and trained drivers. The Reddit user also shared it on a public post. Not writing about it would be a journalistic mistake.
BBFLG said he wanted “to alert Tesla, but several calls and emails didn't lead to much interest.” He also said that he “would love them to fix this, and covering repairs and expenses and a loaner would be really nice, of course.” So far, he has spent $2,713 just to get back to Tempe, Arizona, with his Model X.
The Reddit user is not new to Tesla. He has already owned ac 2016 Model S P90DL, and a 2016 Model X P100DL+ before his 2020 Model X LR Plus, his third EV from the brand. In other words, he was pretty used to how these vehicles operate, which was a way for him to escape the inevitable accusations of being a “newbie” that Tesla advocates use to blame drivers.
The accident happened at this point of Northside Drive, an area with a 25 mph (40 kph) limit.
Even at that speed, “hands on the wheel,” and “eyes on the road,” the “vehicle just wanted to keep going straight.” BBFLG wrote that he “took control, entered gravel, and smashed into a boulder.” On Reddit, he shared the main picture in this article showing his crashed EV.
Although some of the commenters were sympathetic, others accused him of being a lousy driver, some other made fun of him for trusting Tesla’s promises and not reading the legal disclaimers that put all blame on him. One user also made fun of him for putting this thread in Reddit’s sub for autonomous cars, which no Tesla is at this point.
Although BBFLG did not want this to hit the news, we hope it helps him get his message to someone at Tesla that could verify what is happening precisely at that point of Northside Drive. The Reddit user also reported that his car “kept thinking the moon was a yellow light and kept trying to slow/stop all the time.” We have already told you about this issue with Tesla Vision. Apparently, that’s something else in the company’s to-do list for FSD.