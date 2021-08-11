World's First “Super Super Car” C5 Corvette Packs Two Supercharged LT4 Motors

From where do we start with this one? Should we say a few words about its creator and his epic rides? Or should we just dive into the bombshell, with this being a 2001 Corvette chopped up and made to fit a couple of Chevy LS engines side-by-side?
So many questions. But luckily, folks attending the Hot August Nights festival in the Reno/Sparks, Nevada area just needed to check out the AMSOIL booth for a little one-on-one with the creative team. Speaking of the latter, this is another one of the crazy contraptions devised by Gordon Tronson and his Double Trouble Hot Rod crew.
If the name Tronson doesn’t ring a bell, don’t worry – he just occupies a very special tuning niche. But the Double Trouble Hot Rod moniker should give out a massive hint towards the level of madness achieved with his (dual- and quad-engine) custom projects. For his latest, this was once a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette of the C5 variety. Now it’s... something else. Or the world’s first “Super Super Car,” as it has been dubbed.
One may only recognize the ‘Vette donor via the cockpit shell because it looks like everything else was chopped up to fit, side-by-side, a couple of LS motors. That’s right. This has not one, but two Chevy LT4 engines, and the V8s are also supercharged for good measure. According to estimates, they will each churn out 650 horsepower and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of twisting torque.
That means this oddity should be capable of outputting a total of 1,300 hp and some 1,280 lb-ft (1,735 Nm). Don’t laugh because there’s more. The projected top speed puts this in the same league as Bugatti’s record-breaking Chiron (and the like) for some 290 to 300 mph (467 to 483 kph) achievements!
If I were them, I would have gone for the absolute blast, calling out the 500+ kph (311 mph) threshold to silence everyone...
