Sons, Here's the Proper Way to Surprise Your Father With Dream Corvette Present

More on this:

1 C7 Z06 Chevy Corvette Drags C4, S10, C-Class and the Gap Is Usually Astonishing

2 Dear Funky Lords, Do Have Mercy on This Poor 1965 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray Soul

3 1969 Chevy Corvette 427 Was Hidden for 15 Years, Its Cool Stories Are Remembered

4 $2,495 Carbon Side Skirts Make C8 Chevy Corvette Sport a Tasty “Wingless” Look

5 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Could Use Magnesium Transmission Casing, Possibly More