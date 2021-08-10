Grandparent-Owned 1968 Chevy Corvette 427 Gets Snatched Mere Hours After Listing

Just in case you’re not familiar with the highly desirable C2 and C3 Corvette equipped with the 427ci Big Block V8 engine, here’s an example. One that goes in stark contrast with a recent Sunfire Yellow listing that asked for no less than $164,900.
That screaming price was for a rare “America’s sports car” that is also an N.C.R.S. Top Flight Award winner. This green-painted C3 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible probably won’t have such high aspirations. But it also came up for sale with a buy-it-now price of just $35,500, courtesy of eBay user zachfean.
This begs the question: are we surprised that it got snatched away mere hours after the auction listing popped up online? Seriously, we are not kidding. The revisions clearly show that everything was set for the amazement of Corvette aficionados sometime during the morning of August 6th. And by late-evening August 9th, the lovely 427ci Corvette had already found a proud new owner.
Frankly, it’s easy to understand why beyond the decidedly low asking quota for a C3 Corvette equipped with this fire-breathing powerplant. Dressed up in British Green and with a light-colored soft top for proper contrast against the Black interior, this ‘Vette looks too pristine at over 112k miles (more than 180,000 km). So, it’s safe to assume it underwent restoration at some point in time.
Anyways, the seller claimed the auction was on behalf of the grandparents, so we can assume it was lovingly kept in the family for some decades. Very few details were listed in the description, but we can read between the lines. Those claims of full originality for the 427ci powerplant and “cosmetic parts” clearly had an impact on someone.
Or maybe it was the luggage rack that invited them to a quick jump behind the wheel for summer road trip adventures. Who knows...? But if there’s one certain thing is that interest in these C2/C3 427-ci Corvettes is skyrocketing as of late.
