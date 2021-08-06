President Joe Biden Says He'll Drive Chevrolet's Upcoming Electric Corvette

Love him or hate the guy, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. has a thing for automobiles, both new and classics. It’s what you would expect from the son of a car salesman, and the president’s affinity for the Corvette is well documented. Given these circumstances, GM big kahuna Mary Barra has promised Biden that he’s going to drive the very first electric Corvette.
The 46th president of the United States isn’t kidding. Truth be told, he knows a few things we do not because of his relationship with General Motors. Back in August 2020, for example, Biden stated in a campaign video that the e-Corvette is capable of 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour).
A spokesperson from General Motors denied the president’s slip of the tongue, but insiders familiar with production at Bowling Green have tipped off the media that Chevrolet is definitely gearing up for an e-Corvette.
Be that as it may, I suggest you forget everything you know about the American sports car because the zero-emissions Corvette is a sport utility vehicle. Don’t believe me? Search for the General Motors presentation from the Consumer Electronics Show because that’s where the vice president of global design has teased the Corvette SUV and many other EVs.
Instead of the BT1 electric truck architecture of the Hummer, the Corvette-branded crossover is expected to ride on a skateboard-type platform that GM calls BEV3. Scalable from compact to full-size vehicles, the all-new platform can be adapted for front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications.
Cadillac is the first brand within General Motors to feature BEV3 underpinnings in the Lyriq, which is coming to dealership lots for the 2023 model year. Priced from $58,795 excluding destination charge and other applicable taxes, the mid-size luxury crossover will be available with a rear-wheel-drive powertrain at launch rather than a two- or three-motor setup.
President Biden: "I've got a commitment from [GM CEO Mary Barra], when they make the first electric Corvette, I get to drive it… You think I'm kidding, I'm not kidding." pic.twitter.com/sypl9G7a5U— The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2021