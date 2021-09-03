Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Winner Gets Bragging Rights

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk had a great run as Fiat Chrysler’s undisputed champion when it came to fast people haulers. It made its debut back in 2017 at the New York International Auto Show, and immediately became a legend thanks to its 6.2-liter Hellcat-sourced HEMI V8 engine.
Jeep spent a lot of money turning this Grand Cherokee into a proper straight-line beast and on paper, the numbers look extremely impressive. Power is rated at 707 hp (717 ps), just like on the original Challenger Hellcat, while peak torque will hit you at 4,800 rpm to the tune of 645 lb-ft (875 Nm). In a nutshell, the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is fast even by supercar standards, let alone for an SUV.
It also comes with sporty features (compared to the regular Grand Cherokee), like a flat-bottom steering wheel, Laguna leather interior with carbon fiber trim, Brembo brakes and plenty more. Pulling power, stopping power, all-wheel drive and room for five. Pretty nice, right?
Well, what if you love everything about the Trackhawk but you really need an extra two seats? That’s where the limited production 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat comes into play, which is still for sale, by the way, with an MSRP of $81,390. The Trackhawk meanwhile costs upwards of $88,690.
Using the same 6.2-liter HEMI V8 as the Jeep, the Durango SRT Hellcat puts down 710 hp (720 ps) to go with 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque. That’s three extra horsepower and two extra seats for less money, mind you.
The two raced each other once over a quarter mile, and funny enough, were both slower than what we expected from them. Both SUVs can run 11s, yet neither managed to do so on this occasion. Regardless, the winner here was the Jeep Trackhawk, with a time of 12.04 seconds to the Durango Hellcat’s 12.07 seconds. Literally nothing between them, but hey, winning is winning.
Afterward, the Durango Hellcat went on to race a regular Durango SRT model (non-supercharged HEMI V8), which went just as expected.
