The Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Sounds Like $150,000 Well Spent

It’s hard to downplay the inherent potential for excitement of the Ram 1500 TRX because no engine in the half-ton segment comes within striking distance to the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8. The force-fed powerplant also sounds like it’s fueled by a swarm of bees and enemy tears, but as it’s often the case with a bone-stock rig, the aftermarket can vastly improve the exhaust noise for maximum aural pleasure.

19 photos