The Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Sounds Like $150,000 Well Spent

It’s hard to downplay the inherent potential for excitement of the Ram 1500 TRX because no engine in the half-ton segment comes within striking distance to the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8. The force-fed powerplant also sounds like it’s fueled by a swarm of bees and enemy tears, but as it’s often the case with a bone-stock rig, the aftermarket can vastly improve the exhaust noise for maximum aural pleasure.
Hennessey cranks the 1500 TRX up to eleven with the Mammoth 1000, which is limited to 200 units of which more than 100 have been already sold. Priced from $150,000 including the donor vehicle, the no-nonsense leviathan flaunts high-flow exhaust componentry such as high-quality stainless headers.
Rated at 1,012 horsepower and a mountain-shattering 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque, this fellow also hides plenty of modes under the hood. The high-flow supercharger opens the list, along with the front- and rear-drive pulleys, crank damper pin assembly, heavy-duty belt, spark plugs, fuel injectors, filtration system, crankcase ventilation, and software calibration.
Hennessey also works its magic on the eight-speed transmission control module to enable a 60-mph (97-kph) sprint of 3.2 seconds. The quarter-mile run is over in 11.4 seconds and more than 120 mph (193 kph), figures that almost match the C8 Corvette Stingray with or without the Z51 package.
Every Mammoth 1000 is complemented by embroidered headrests, a plethora of exterior badges, two serialized plaques, and a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind. As for add-ons, the Stage 2 off-road kit is definitely worth your attention because it wraps 37-inch steamrollers around 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels with a beautifully stylized H on the cap.
Customers who splash out hard-earned bucks on the Stage 2 package further get custom heavy-duty bumper fore and aft, a front leveling kit for that perfect stance, electronic fold-out steps, even more badges for the exterior, and three years of 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of limited warranty.
