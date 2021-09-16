Hennessey Taking Orders for the 1000 HP Supercar Killing 2022 Ram TRX Mammoth Truck Now

5 Big Herd of Ram TRX Trucks Gets Unleashed on Hennessey's Track For Mammoth Fun

They’ve been teasing it for some time now, but finally if you live outside Texas, you can now get your hands on a Hennessey Mammoth 2022, the 1,000 horsepower truck based on the Ram 1500 TRX that will loosen your snot with acceleration. 19 photos



According to



This new TRX includes a long list of fresh modifications and upgrades that include a high-flow 2.65L supercharger and fuel injectors, a high-flow induction system and brand spanking new performance calibrations. The magic increases the output of the 6.2-liter V8 truck to 1,012 horsepower and 969 lb-ft of torque. That results in a 0-60 time for the TRX go from 4.5 seconds to a straight-up astonishing 3.2 seconds.



That number, my friend, puts the TRZ Mammoth in the performance range of supercars in a total package that weighs some 6,400 pounds. So it’s very big. And very fast.



The Mammoth upgrade also offers options like the Mammoth Off-road Stage 1 kit or the Stage 2 kit and those are stuff like a Mammoth Custom Front and Rear Bumper. But the major difference between Stage 1 and Stage 2 comes in the form of the tire size you get in the deal. The Stage 1 sports a 35-inch tire and Stage 2 shows off a 37-inch tire.



Customers have been paying upwards of $150,000 USD - that's the price of a Ram 1500 TRX required for the build - and the Hennessey magic. And since all the HPE versions for 2021 are long gone after just 200 examples , you can sign on for 2022.

