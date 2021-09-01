2022 Ram Trucks Welcome Android-Based Uconnect 5 Infotainment System

Introduced by the 2021 model year Chrysler Pacifica of all Stellantis nameplates, Uconnect 5 embraces the Android automotive operating system for better scalability across the automaker’s brands, faster processing, and over-the-air updates. The latest applications for this infotainment system are the light- and heavy-duty Ram truck lines.
Uconnect 5 allows the user to personalize the home screen in multiple ways, including shortcuts to the user’s most frequently used features. Gifted with dual phone connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless charging, Uconnect 5 is available with screen diagonals of up to 12.3 inches. Built-in navigation comes courtesy of TomTom, including traffic and connected services, and Amazon Alexa also has to be mentioned.
Advanced voice recognition makes life behind the wheel easier for the driver thanks to voice commands triggered by the “Hey Ram” voice command. From the standpoint of hardware, customers can expect a 50K MIPS chip, 6 gigs of RAM, up to 64 gigs of memory, and five times faster operating speeds compared to the previous generation of Uconnect systems.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were the first to introduce SiriusXM with 360L in the automotive realm, and the Stellantis group continues that legacy with a 12-month trial that includes Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. Every Ram 1500 and heavy-duty pickup for the 2022 model year is rocking a three-month subscription for the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, which brings us to the last piece of the Uconnect 5 suite: the cloud-based services platform.
The in-vehicle commerce platform allows the user to purchase food on the go, find the nearest gas station, make dinner reservations, locate and pay for nearby parking spaces, and schedule service appointments at the dealer.
Moving on to the Ram 1500, the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition joins the lineup with an exclusive shade of blue paint. The Longhorn SouthFork replaces the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary, Harvest Sunrise enters the color palette, the Delmonico Red finish is now available on the Rebel off-road trim level, and every single trim level comes with a clean-air system that filters 95 percent of air particulates according to the press release below.
Light- and heavy-duty Ram trucks come with Uconnect 5 as standard from the Big Horn upward. Speaking of which, the heavy-duty Big Horn Lone Star Silver Edition is available in Crew Cab and Mega Cab configurations.
The Power Wagon levels up to an optional electronic transfer case for the Level 2 Equipment Package. Opt for the Level 3 Equipment Package, and you’re getting it as standard plus a Gunmetal-painted grille, premium headlamps with gloss-black surrounds, a 750-watt Harman Kardon sound system, premium upholstery, and a console armrest badge. As with the light-duty Ram line, the bigger siblings welcome the Harvest Sunrise hue. On a final note, Tow Mode is now available with the digital rearview mirror.
