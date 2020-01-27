FCA Uconnect 5 Rolls Out With Wireless CarPlay, Android Auto, OTA Updates

It’s been five years since two hackers – a.k.a. security consultants – tapped into the infotainment system of a Jeep Compass. Half a decade later, Fiat Chrysler prepares to roll out the most tech-savvy Uconnect ever but doesn’t mention too much from the standpoint of security risks.
Uconnect 5 is how it’s called, and even if the two security consultants break into this system as well, owners won’t need to go to the dealership or insert a USB drive in order to update the firmware. That’s going to be done seamlessly over the air, and vehicles with sat-nav will benefit from OTA updates that will automatically load improved software as well.
Described as a “global platform” by Fiat Chrysler, Uconnect 5 “pioneers personalization with up to five user profiles plus valet mode.” That’s fine and everything, but casual users haven’t been forgotten either thanks to the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Amazon Alexa with Home to Car functionality, SiriusXM 360L, displays as large as 12.3 inches, and 6 GB of RAM are a few of the other highlights.
The 50K MIP and up to 64 GB of flash memory are also worthy of mention, but more importantly, Fiat Chrysler promises five times faster operating speeds. When yours truly was trying to enter the Off-Road Pages of a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, the infotainment system did take a little while to load and display the data. Here’s hope this change will trickle down to the JL and JLU as well, along with Dodge’s Performance Pages menu.
Voice recognition and dual-phone connectivity, suggestions for refueling and recharging, multi-lane guidance, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a mobile app, and tons of services round off the list of goodies. Those services could prove extremely lucrative for the automaker considering that users can pay for stuff without having to reach for their credit or debit cards.
Powered by Android, Uconnect 5 is coming to more than 150 countries according to Fiat Chrysler. By 2022, “more than 30 nameplates with electrified powertrains” will also feature this infotainment system with specific menus and functionalities.
