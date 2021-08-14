Ram Is Recalling 212,373 Trucks Over Defective Air Bags

Stellantis, the legal entity that resulted from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, is recalling a bucketload of pickups in the United States. 212,373 light- and heavy-duty trucks are fitted with side-curtain air bags that were contaminated by moisture during the supplier’s manufacturing process, and the automaker fails to mention if the supplier’s name is Takata. You know, the Japanese company responsible for the deaths of 27 people worldwide over defective air bags.

