Ram Is Recalling 212,373 Trucks Over Defective Air Bags

Stellantis, the legal entity that resulted from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, is recalling a bucketload of pickups in the United States. 212,373 light- and heavy-duty trucks are fitted with side-curtain air bags that were contaminated by moisture during the supplier’s manufacturing process, and the automaker fails to mention if the supplier’s name is Takata. You know, the Japanese company responsible for the deaths of 27 people worldwide over defective air bags.
The Stellantis callback is limited to certain 3500 trucks and cab-chassis vehicles, 2500 pickups, and the previous-generation 1500 that is currently marketed as the Classic. Affected model years range from 2015 to 2020, and the manufacturer is aware of a single rupture involving one of its pickups.
Happily for everyone involved, there were no injuries. The current-generation Ram 1500 and heavy-duty lineup are not affected, and obviously enough, service will be provided free of charge to every known customer.
Owners are recommended to get in touch at 1-800-853-1403 for any question or concern. Stellantis highlights that a small number of inflators have been sold as replacement parts, and those air bags are called back as well. The campaign affects a few more vehicles outside of the United States, including 42,532 trucks in Canada, 3,802 in Mexico, and 4,540 elsewhere.
According to sources close to the automaker, Joyson Safety Systems is the supplier of these air-bag inflators. Formerly known as Key Safety Systems, the American company owned by Chinese investors took its current name after purchasing the aforementioned Takata Corporation.
Considering that potentially deadly air-bag inflators have been installed in full-size workhorses older than the 2018 model year when Takata was absorbed by Key Safety Systems to create Joyson Safety Systems, one has to wonder if the supplier actually knows the definition of the word “safety.”
Adding insult to injury, the Ram brand has already recalled 2013 through 2016 models in May 2017 over defective software that may disable the side-curtain air bags and seat-belt pretensioners from deploying. On that occasion, Robert Bosch LLC took the blame for the aforementioned condition.
Happily for everyone involved, there were no injuries. The current-generation Ram 1500 and heavy-duty lineup are not affected, and obviously enough, service will be provided free of charge to every known customer.
Owners are recommended to get in touch at 1-800-853-1403 for any question or concern. Stellantis highlights that a small number of inflators have been sold as replacement parts, and those air bags are called back as well. The campaign affects a few more vehicles outside of the United States, including 42,532 trucks in Canada, 3,802 in Mexico, and 4,540 elsewhere.
According to sources close to the automaker, Joyson Safety Systems is the supplier of these air-bag inflators. Formerly known as Key Safety Systems, the American company owned by Chinese investors took its current name after purchasing the aforementioned Takata Corporation.
Considering that potentially deadly air-bag inflators have been installed in full-size workhorses older than the 2018 model year when Takata was absorbed by Key Safety Systems to create Joyson Safety Systems, one has to wonder if the supplier actually knows the definition of the word “safety.”
Adding insult to injury, the Ram brand has already recalled 2013 through 2016 models in May 2017 over defective software that may disable the side-curtain air bags and seat-belt pretensioners from deploying. On that occasion, Robert Bosch LLC took the blame for the aforementioned condition.