America’s Most Powerful Half-Ton Diesel Pickup Revamped for 2022, New Models Incoming
The Ram 1500 (one of them, at least) is being described by its maker as America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup. And in a country where pickups are the backbone of the working family, any such statement is not something one could easily discard.

2 Sep 2021, 09:48 UTC ·
In production since the 1980s, the Ram 1500 plans on continuing to be relevant for the 2022 model year with a series of upgrades that were just announced, most of them not related to the pickup’s performance but bringing to the table some new and exciting models.

Ram’s half-ton family plans to offer customers a lineup of 5 engines for 2022, making for the “fastest, most powerful and most fuel-efficient Ram 1500 lineup ever.”

The range opens with the 3.6-liter eTorque Pentastar V6 rated at 305 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque, followed by the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 good for 260 horsepower and 480 lb.-ft. of torque.

The mid-range lineup of powertrains includes the two variants of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 (standard and eTorque), both rated at 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque and featuring variable-valve timing (VVT).

At the top of the food chain sits the mighty 6.2-liter HEMI V8, a monster of a hardware that spits out 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. or torque.

2022 will see the 1500 being offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations and as Quad Cab 6-foot, Crew Cab 5-foot, and Crew Cab 6-foot. Eight models are available in all, starting with the Tradesman and Big Horn/Lone Star and ending with the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition and the TRX.

Unlike the Dodge Charger, whose only reason to brag for the new model year is the new standard Deluxe Security alarm, the Ram 1500 comes with a wealth of novelties.

The first would be the introduction of the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition, a series that brings an exclusive exterior color, Blue Shade, multi-function tailgate, cold air intake, cold end exhaust, and 22-inch polished wheels. The interior comes in Indigo and Sea Salt quilted leather, badges, and a 19-speaker premium sound system.

Secondly, the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork model replaces Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary, and it brings with it a multi-function tailgate, metal pedal kit, and Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, among others. The Bed Utility Group is also offered for the new arrival, as are an exclusive Mountain Brown interior color and standard bucket seats.

For the exterior of the 1500 Laramie G/T and 1500 Rebel G/T Crew Cab, Ram throws into the mix a sport-performance hood, black grille, GT decals, cold-air intake, and cold-end exhaust. Inside, people get bucket seats, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and the metal pedal kit.

The BlackCountry trim will be introduced for the Big Horn and Lone Star models with the 5.7-liter V8, and it offers black two-tone exterior paint, and the Bed Utility and Off Road Groups - the latter turns the pickup with an off-road king with electronic locking rear axle, heavy-duty shock absorbers, skid, steering gear and transfer case, hill-descent control, tow hooks and all-terrain or on/off-road tires.

All 1500 trucks in Big Horn guise and above will also get the Uconnect 5 system. The Trailer Hitch Light (four LED lights) is now included in Trailer Tow Group, and the Ram Clean Air System is now offered as standard across the range.

Last, but not least, a new color called Harvest Sunrise joins the range (for the Tradesman, Big Horn, Rebel, Laramie and Longhorn).

For the moment, the 2022 model year of the Ram 1500 is not listed on the carmaker’s configurator, and we have not been told if there will be any price changes. At the moment, the cheapest 2021 1500 you can get your hands on kicks off at $32,795, while the most expensive one, the TRX, will set you back at least double that, $70,425.
