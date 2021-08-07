Ram 1500 TRX Gets Chic Trekking Shoes, Looks Like an Off-Road Warrior

Vossen is definitely no stranger to fitting aftermarket alloys to what is arguably one of the most desired pickup trucks today, the Ram 1500 TRX. One of their latest proposals enhances the off-roading capability of the vehicle, while also managing to look chic.
The wheels equipping this Ram 1500 TRX are called the HF6-1, and were shod in Hankook Dynapro mud-terrain tires, which could be a bit noisy compared to normal street rubber, but they do increase traction on slippery surfaces.
A quick look on the wheelmaker’s official website reveals that they were developed for trucks and SUVs, and feature a six-lug design.
They are have a multi-spoke pattern, can be ordered in 20, 22 or 24-inch diameters, 9.5 and 10 inches wide, and are available in five standard finishes, like matte gunmetal, bronze and black, glossy black, and polished silver. Interested parties will have to pay more for the custom shades of anthracite, satin silver, bronze and black, and glossy black.
As for the pricing part, you are looking at $649 per wheel for the 20-inch set, $749 for the 22s, and $849 for the 24s.
If exclusivity is your thing, then you may want to choose another wheel set, because the HF6-1s can be found on a number of different vehicles. Vossen has equipped them to the GMC Denali, normal Ram 1500, Ford F-150, Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero, Nissan Patrol, Lincoln Navigator, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Chevrolet Blazer, to name but some.
Boasting 13 and 14 inches of front and rear suspension travel respectively, 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and bespoke Bilstein shocks, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is offered from $70,425 in the U.S., before destination and dealer fees.
Its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 produces 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill.
A quick look on the wheelmaker’s official website reveals that they were developed for trucks and SUVs, and feature a six-lug design.
They are have a multi-spoke pattern, can be ordered in 20, 22 or 24-inch diameters, 9.5 and 10 inches wide, and are available in five standard finishes, like matte gunmetal, bronze and black, glossy black, and polished silver. Interested parties will have to pay more for the custom shades of anthracite, satin silver, bronze and black, and glossy black.
As for the pricing part, you are looking at $649 per wheel for the 20-inch set, $749 for the 22s, and $849 for the 24s.
If exclusivity is your thing, then you may want to choose another wheel set, because the HF6-1s can be found on a number of different vehicles. Vossen has equipped them to the GMC Denali, normal Ram 1500, Ford F-150, Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero, Nissan Patrol, Lincoln Navigator, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Chevrolet Blazer, to name but some.
Boasting 13 and 14 inches of front and rear suspension travel respectively, 11.8 inches of ground clearance, and bespoke Bilstein shocks, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is offered from $70,425 in the U.S., before destination and dealer fees.
Its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 produces 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill.