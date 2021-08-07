Ram 1500 TRX Gets Chic Trekking Shoes, Looks Like an Off-Road Warrior

More on this:

1 Hellephant-Swapped 2021 Ram TRX Goes for Its First Launches, Hot and Humid Roars

2 702HP Ram 1500 TRX Vs 602HP Callaway Silverado Drag Race Isn't an Ode to Power

3 Ram 1500 "Slam Ram" Looks Like the King of All Trucks

4 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Doesn’t Skip Leg Day, Gets the Wheels and Tires It Deserves

5 Ram 1500 TRX Sitting on 26-inch Wheels Looks Ready for the Parade