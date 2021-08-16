Low-Riding Dodge Ram Convertible Pickup Truck Is a Weirdly Alluring Obscenity

5 Ram 1500 "Slam Ram" Looks Like the King of All Trucks

In the end, it's hard to make a good-looking convertible truck when you're also forced to remove the middle and rearmost piller. This is something both Jeep and GMC know all too well, which is why the Wrangler and the Unveiled back in 2001, the third-gen Dodge Ram presented several major upgrades over its predecessor, from an all-new frame and suspension to new powertrains. It also looked more modern and more imposing compared to the second-generation Ram, and its interior was considerably better.Now, whether you’re a fan or not, or just a fan of the SRT-10 variant , you definitely need to check out this heavily modified 2003 Ram 1500 model, up for grabs through Facebook Marketplace . It’s not only a low-rider, but also a convertible – or rather a Speedster (if you can fathom such a thing), since there’s no B-pillar or convertible top. The asking price is $7,500.According to the ad, the truck is fitted with its factory 4.7-liter Magnum V8 engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. We’re not sure how much power it’s currently putting down, but originally it had 235 hp (285 ps) and 294 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Other highlights include the new air suspension with tubular upper and lower control arms, 20-inch wheels and a Memphis audio system with a 15-inch subwoofer, six-inch speakers and dual amps. The seller claims the sound system alone is worth $2,500.Less impressive is the fact that there’s no air conditioning or a heater, but again, this is a project vehicle and not a fully finished product. The interior, for one, clearly needs a great deal of work, especially if you care about aesthetics. Hopefully the instrument cluster works, and so do the exterior door handles, wherever they may be.In the end, it's hard to make a good-looking convertible truck when you're also forced to remove the middle and rearmost piller. This is something both Jeep and GMC know all too well, which is why the Wrangler and the Hummer EV both look great without a traditional roof.

