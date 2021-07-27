Ram 1500 "Slam Ram" Looks Like the King of All Trucks

Think about the first movie in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. You're bound to remember the green Mitsubishi Eclipse, the orange Toyota Supra, and the black Dodge Charger as some of the more iconic vehicles in the film. But what about the red Ford F-150 Lightning? With that in mind, I think I've found a replacement for that truck.
Now, I'm not implying that I will be going anywhere near a theater for the next movie of the series, as I've lost interest in it almost a decade ago. But I'm guessing that more petrolheads would be returning customers if the focus would shift back to cars. And if they ever go back, which I doubt they will, they're going to have to be very careful with the selection of vehicles.
And that brings me to my main idea. Looking at this new rendering from Brad Builds, this Ram 1500 would be a perfect replacement for Paul Walker's Ford F-150 Lightning. It has been dubbed the "Slam Ram" and I'm pretty sure that it would win top awards at any Stance event. What used to be an off-road capable vehicle would now require extra attention even when driving down the street.
But then again, with the capable air-suspension systems of today, it shouldn't be all that bad when it's raised back to Cruise mode. It sits wide and low, and there's not even the smallest gap between the Nitto rubber and the wide fender flares. You just have to love the way the side exhaust, although I'm not sure if that's completely legal if anyone is going to pull you over.
This is the second truck the artist has designed recently, but I feel that the white Ford Raptor was nowhere near as cool as the "Slam Ram" is. I can only hope that someone who is going to SEMA this year is going to implement this idea! Oh, you might also like to hear that a TRX version is up next!
And that brings me to my main idea. Looking at this new rendering from Brad Builds, this Ram 1500 would be a perfect replacement for Paul Walker's Ford F-150 Lightning. It has been dubbed the "Slam Ram" and I'm pretty sure that it would win top awards at any Stance event. What used to be an off-road capable vehicle would now require extra attention even when driving down the street.
But then again, with the capable air-suspension systems of today, it shouldn't be all that bad when it's raised back to Cruise mode. It sits wide and low, and there's not even the smallest gap between the Nitto rubber and the wide fender flares. You just have to love the way the side exhaust, although I'm not sure if that's completely legal if anyone is going to pull you over.
This is the second truck the artist has designed recently, but I feel that the white Ford Raptor was nowhere near as cool as the "Slam Ram" is. I can only hope that someone who is going to SEMA this year is going to implement this idea! Oh, you might also like to hear that a TRX version is up next!