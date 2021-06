2022 GMC Hummer EV Takes to the Road, Reveals More of Its Big Boy Nature

EV

The Detroit automaker won’t start rolling out the 2022 GMC Hummeruntil this fall, as that’s when production is set to commence. As a result, this is definitely a pre-series example, perhaps out for some quick fine-tuning on the famous Woodward Avenue, which used to be ground zero for vehicle testing back in the day, in real-world situations.A little over 3 and a half minutes long, the video shows the new GMC Hummer EV cruising the street, and it is a great opportunity to see how big it actually is – if you haven’t seen the first hands-on reviews yet. And even if you did, it’s always nice to see an upcoming American ride in its natural habitat, especially one that brings back the iconic Hummer name, with a zero-emission twist, lots of power and off-road credentials.Those who have placed an order for the GMC Hummer EV will get the Edition 1 . This is the first variant of the zero-emission pickup that will be shipped to customers, boasting a combined output of 1,000and a whopping 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm) of torque, generated by the three electric motors. A 200battery pack will supply the juice for a range estimated at 350+ miles (563 km). Said to tip the scales at over 9,000 pounds (~4,100 kg), the model will take only 3 seconds to hit the 60 mph (96 kph) mark from a standstill.It’s been reported that the new GMC Hummer EV will become available with an ‘Extreme Off-Road Package’. The bundle of upgrades will help it take on more arduous terrains, bringing chunky all-terrain rubber, skid plates, electronic locking front and rear differentials, underbody cameras at both ends, and a few other items.