702HP Ram 1500 TRX Vs 602HP Callaway Silverado Drag Race Isn't an Ode to Power

It may seem like the Ram 1500 TRX is enjoying its position as the only high-performance full-size pickup truck out there, but we suspect that deep inside, it can't wait for the Ford F-150 Raptor R to show up.
As it stands, the TRX is the go-to model for anyone who thinks they may have a quick pickup truck on their hands. That means it's almost a drag race a day for Ram's Hellcat-powered truck, and while showing off your might can be pleasant, it can also get old after a while. Well, it's not like Ram didn't know what it was doing when it gave the project the green light.
GM, on the other hand, is showing plenty of restraint when it comes to offering high-power versions of its products. After more than two years on the market, the Chevrolet C8 Corvette is still capped at 495 hp, whereas the most powerful Silverado you can buy has the 6.2-liter L87 V8 with just 420 hp. That's less than what the V6-powered F-150 Raptor makes.
Well, if GM won't do anything about it (yet?), you can bet there are plenty of people out there who will. One such outfit is Callaway Cars who just happens to have a special package ready for 2019 to 2021 Chevrolet Silverado trucks equipped with the 6.2-liter V8. With help from a supercharger (GenThree TVS R2650) as well as other less spectacular bits (intake, exhaust, intercooler), the output of the L87 engine is pushed to 602 hp.
That puts it precisely 100 hp behind the TRX, and the torque figure is also 90 lb-ft (122 Nm) short of matching the 6.2 Hemi's numbers. So, what's the point of even attempting to drag race these two? Well, the Callaway Silverado SC602 Signature Edition has two things going of it. One is weight, having 1,000-plus pounds less than the TRX to carry around, while the other is the ten-speed transmission (eight-speed for the Ram) with a lower rear axle ratio of 3.42:1 (3.55:1 for the Ram).
Put everything together and what you get is a machine that beat the TRX in any type of drag race. The Ram truck can still outperform the modified Silverado in the 0-60 mph acceleration run, but the Chevy has plenty of time to come from behind and take the win before the quarter mile is over.
Of course, the TRX is about much more than speed over pavement, and just by looking at the two side by side, you can easily tell which is the most capable off-road. Even so, those looking for a performance upgrade for their 2019-2021 Chevrolet Silverado need look no further, especially if going off the road isn't part of their daily routine.
