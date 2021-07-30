2021 Ram 1500 Longhorn Review Makes Controversial Claim About the Ford F-150

5 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Doesn’t Skip Leg Day, Gets the Wheels and Tires It Deserves

You probably never heard of the Ford F-150. It's a pickup truck an obscure American company insists on building even though it doesn't sell too well because, frankly, it's so bad nobody wants it.



We’re kidding, of course, but we are a bit surprised to hear such vehement criticism leveled at the F-150 because, by doing so, you are basically telling millions of Americans they know nothing about trucks. However, considering the criticism was coming from two self-declared non-truck guys, perhaps it is more likely that they are evaluating the



The biggest niggle Thomas and James had with the F-150 was its suspension. According to them, every bump sent “a shockwave through the spine,” which is a pretty accurate description of how vehicles that use leaf springs work. By comparison, the 2021



At this point, you might be asking yourself: why are two non-truck guys reviewing trucks? Well, because even if you don’t particularly like them, you get to a point when you might need one. If you have stuff that needs towing around – a mobile office or a race car, in their case – there is no better suited type of vehicle, so there’s your explanation.



A Longhorn, though? Well, it was either the only one they had available for testing (with the air suspension), or they simply figured it would make for a more hilarious video – and if that was the case, they were right. If you want to see what two Canadian car (not truck) guys thing about a cowboy-themed



