Ram 1500 TRX Takes One Expensive Swimming Lesson, Still Drowns

The Ram 1500 TRX can do a lot of things, but swimming isn’t on the list, as there is no dedicated Water mode next to the Sport, Snow, Mud/Sand, Rock, Baja, and Custom.
Not only that, but Ram advises against driving in water “unless depth is known and consistent with the vehicle’s water fording rating in the Owner’s Manual,” which is 32 inches (81.3 cm) in case you were wondering.
Moreover, “traversing water can cause damage that may not be covered by the new vehicle warranty,” the automaker says on its official website.
So, why did the owner of this 1500 TRX chose to ignore these warnings and drove into a body of water between two relatively close sandbanks? That’s a question that only he can answer.
In the pics shared on social media by Xtreme Off-Road Park almost two weeks ago, you can clearly see him trying to evacuate the truck through the window, as the water covered a big portion of the doors. It is very likely that the bed was flooded too, but at least the two bikes seem to have escaped unharmed.
Since he chose to abandon ship, we reckon that either the engine stopped working or the truck started floating. Either way, we wouldn’t want to be in his shoes explaining to the insurance company this ‘hold my beer’ moment.
Unfortunately, the Facebook post doesn’t say anything about where the incident occurred or what happened next, so naturally we took to the comments section looking for more insights. Nevertheless, we found ourselves amused by some of the replies, so we do recommend checking them out for yourselves.
And for God’s sake, please go off-roading responsibly “in approved areas” only – yes, that’s also written on the Ram website, next to other juicy details about the 1500 TRX that all owners should be aware of.
