Ram 1500 TRX Hits the Drag Strip, Shows Challenger Scat Pack How It’s Done

Losing a drag race is never easy, especially to a truck. But the Ram 1500 TRX isn’t your ordinary workhorse. No, sir, it’s much more than that, as it combines lots of firepower with a generous ground clearance and the ability to venture far off the lit path.
The 1500 TRX has become a regular at drag racing events all over the United States, and this one was filmed at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida not long ago, teaching an important lesson about fast takeoffs to a Dodge Challenger, believed to be in the Scat Pack specification (the low light makes it hard to tell for sure).
So, which one do you think went across the finish line first? If you paid attention to the title, then you know that would be the open-bed high-rider. Aided by its 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, squeezed out of the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, it is capable of accelerating to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill.
On that day, or evening to be more exact, it ran the quarter mile in a hair under 13 seconds, at almost 106 mph (~170 kph). Its ad-hoc challenger (pun intended) did a little over 13 seconds, at 108.65 mph (~175 kph).
Now, this Ram’s short venture into the world of drag racing wasn’t done, as after showing the Challenger who’s boss, it lined up at the start line next to yet another muscle car: a Camaro SS.
The bowtie brand’s rival to the likes of the ultra-popular Ford Mustang hides a spraying secret, as it boasts a nitrous oxide system, and it’s this that helped it complete the sprint in 11.2 seconds, at 124.75 mph (~200 kph).
So, how did the 1500 TRX do? That’s for you to find out by watching the short video that follows.
So, which one do you think went across the finish line first? If you paid attention to the title, then you know that would be the open-bed high-rider. Aided by its 702 HP and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, squeezed out of the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, it is capable of accelerating to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill.
On that day, or evening to be more exact, it ran the quarter mile in a hair under 13 seconds, at almost 106 mph (~170 kph). Its ad-hoc challenger (pun intended) did a little over 13 seconds, at 108.65 mph (~175 kph).
Now, this Ram’s short venture into the world of drag racing wasn’t done, as after showing the Challenger who’s boss, it lined up at the start line next to yet another muscle car: a Camaro SS.
The bowtie brand’s rival to the likes of the ultra-popular Ford Mustang hides a spraying secret, as it boasts a nitrous oxide system, and it’s this that helped it complete the sprint in 11.2 seconds, at 124.75 mph (~200 kph).
So, how did the 1500 TRX do? That’s for you to find out by watching the short video that follows.