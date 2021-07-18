2021 Ram 1500 TRX Doesn’t Skip Leg Day, Gets the Wheels and Tires It Deserves

Having conquered the super truck world with its impressive straight-line performance, not to mention the great off-road credentials, the Ram 1500 TRX has also sparked the interest of tuners and wheelmakers alike.
Projects such as Hennessey’s Mammoth are absolutely dreamy, yet on the opposite side of the spectrum, purists will always want their rides stock. And if somehow new wheels are on their shopping list, complete with chunky off-road rubber, then certain companies have the answer, including Vossen, which is behind the pictured set.
Dubbed the HF6-2, the alloys target the pickup truck and SUV market, and are available in five standard and as many custom finishes. The six double-spoke pattern is complemented by the Vossen center caps, and, in this case, by a set of all-terrain tires.
Depending on the make and model of your high-rider, several versions can be found on the wheelmaker’s shelves, from 20 to 24 inches in diameter, and widths measuring 9.5 and 10 inches Pricing starts at $649 per wheel, so you’re looking at a minimum of (almost) $2,600 for the entire set, in the smallest size available.
On their official website, Vossen has shared tons of pics of the HF6-2 set equipping many vehicles, from the regular Ram 1500, to the Ford F-150, Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe, Cadillac Escalade, Mitsubishi Pajero, and Toyota Fortuner, to name but some.
Since we mentioned pricing, we might as well remind you that the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX can be ordered from $70,425 in the United States. It will rocket you to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.5 seconds with the 702 HP and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8.
The base 1500 Tradesman, on the other hand, has an MSRP of $32,795. Both prices exclude the destination and handling charge, and options.
