2021 Ram TRX Is Now Ready for the “Goldberg Treatment” With Xpel's Stealth PPF

William Scott Goldberg isn’t a four-time World Champion Wrestler (also a WCW Triple Crown winner alongside Bret Hart) for no reason. After all, the professional wrestler, actor ("NCIS: Los Angeles" fans know why), and former football player likes to apply the “Goldberg treatment” in real life as well, including to the cars he owns.
Automotive aficionados probably know that Goldberg has quite a collection of them, including epic stuff such as a NASCAR-engined 1965 Shelby Cobra replica, a moonshine-era (and former whiskey smuggler) 1959 Chevy Biscayne coupe, or the promoter of all things muscle car, the Pontiac GTO, to name but a few.
After all, the gearhead’s California mansion wasn’t outfitted with a 20-car custom garage for no reason. Now, don’t think that he only likes classic cars (with a story) because he’s just as passionate about new rides as well. And what vehicle would be more fitting of his stature and profession than America’s ultimate high-performance truck, the 2021 Ram TRX?
Because he’s such an avid gearhead, Goldberg also knows very well the importance of keeping his rides pristine as much as possible. And that’s not to say they’ll be kept in a bubble (read locked, AC garage); instead, he goes to Xpel for some added protection ahead of the aforementioned “Goldberg treatment.”
Case in point, the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 supercharged pickup was taken to the San Antonio branch immediately after delivery of his Anvil Grey example for a loving touch of protection from the elements—probably both on and off-road.
The paint job got treated with Xpel’s Stealth PPF (a paint protection film), which helps avoid rock chips, light scratches, or chemical contamination while leaving the shade showcase itself through a “satin-like matte sheen.”
Additionally, the star himself explains why all of his cars go to Xpel for the added dose of safe-keeping, all the while we’re witnessing the TRX also getting the company’s Fusion Plus Ceramic Coating. At the same time, all glass surfaces were treated to the Prime XR Plus auto window tint.
